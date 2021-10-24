Mato Grosso do Sul has 63 endangered cities and winds above 100 km/h · Jornal Midiamax

Mato Grosso do Sul has 63 cities on alert for great danger of storms this weekend. The red alert warning was made by Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), begins to be in effect in the late afternoon of this Saturday (23) and continues until dawn on Sunday (24). The storm could wreak havoc as there is a possibility of winds in excess of 100 km per hour.

Source: Inmet

As per the warning, rain can exceed accumulations of 60 mm per hour or 100 mm per day. Winds may be over 100 km per hour and there is a possibility of hail. There is a great risk of damage to homes, power cuts, damage to crops, falling trees, flooding and disturbances in road transport.

Inmet gives locals some recommendations. “Turn off electrical appliances and general power board. In case of flood or similar, put documents and valuables in plastic bags. In case of a confirmed situation of great danger: Look for shelter, avoid remaining outdoors”, he informed.

Residents can also call the Civil Defense (phone 199) or the Fire Department (phone 193). Check out more guidelines on how to prevent the storm here.

Task force prepares for storm

After the damage caused by the last storm, Campo Grande has already get ready for this weekend’s rain. Sisep (Municipal Infrastructure and Public Services) has already been summoned to carry out preventive repairs in the Capital, to avoid flooding points.

Meteorologist Natálio Abrahão, from the Uniderp Meteorological Station, explained that the rain will reach Campo Grande on Saturday night (23) and will last until dawn on Sunday.

Check cities at risk