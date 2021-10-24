Matteo Salvini starts to be tried for blocking the entrance of a ship with migrants; Richard Gere may be called as a witness | World

The trial against right-wing Italian politician Matteo Salvini, accused of having illegally blocked 147 migrants at sea in 2019, when he was interior minister, began this Saturday (23) in Palermo, Sicily.

Judge Roberto Murgia announced that all witnesses presented by the parties will be able to testify, including American actor Richard Gere, who made a humanitarian visit to the boat, and former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

American actor Richard Gere in 2014 photo

The leader of the far-right Liga party, opposed to immigration and part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s governing coalition, is accused of kidnapping and abuse of power for having banned 147 rescued migrants from disembarking in the Mediterranean Sea by the NGO Open Arms, in August 2019.

Matteo Salvini, when Italy's interior minister

The hearing, of a process that began on September 15 and was immediately postponed, was a mere procedural step that lasted less than three hours, before Judge Murgia announced that the next session would take place on December 17. If found guilty, Salvini could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Tell me how serious a trial Richard Gere is from Hollywood to testify about my wickedness,” Salvini told the press outside the courtroom. “I hope it lasts as little as possible because there are more important things to take care of,” added the politician.

‘Closed-door’ policy for migrants

Salvini, 48, says he acted for the good of Italy with his “closed doors” policy to dissuade migrants from embarking on African coasts for a dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean.

He also claims that the decision was not taken by him alone, but by the government, including the prime minister at the time, Giuseppe Conte.

The League claims that Italy bears an unfair burden by being the first entry point into Europe for people from North Africa. The current Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi di Maio, are expected to testify.

The civilian part of Open Arms, the Spanish NGO that operated the rescue boat, requested to be present as a witness for Gere, who entered the ship in a gesture of solidarity with the immigrants, before the vessel docked on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

“The process that the left and the supporters of illegal immigration wanted begins: how much will it cost Italian citizens?” asked Salvini. “Here is the Palermo prison court,” tweeted Salvini from the courtroom.

Prior to the session, Open Arms founder and director Oscar Camps said the trial was not politically motivated. “Saving people is not a crime, it’s an obligation, not just for captains but for the entire state,” Camps told reporters.

Landing of more than 400 migrants

The start of the process coincided with the arrival of 406 migrants, rescued in various operations off the coast of Libya by the NGO Sea Watch, in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo.

For six days, Italian authorities refused permission to enter a safe harbor for the Spanish organization’s boat, which anchored off the small Italian island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, while the conditions of those on board worsened.

The migrants disembarked thanks to an order issued by the Sicilian justice after an inspection on board that confirmed the health emergency and overcrowding inside the ship.