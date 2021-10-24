Mauro Cezar: 23 months after the 5-0, Renato has an authorial defeat at Fla-Flu – 10/23/2021

There were two Fla-Flus and two Fluminense victories in the Brazilian Championship. And in this second duel, the tricolors made a X-ray in the rival, revealing the immense deficiencies of the team coached by Renato Gaúcho, who 23 months earlier, on November 23, 2019, ahead of Grêmio was massacred by Flamengo de Jorge Jesus in the 5-0 of the Libertadores semifinal.

The many embezzlements do not justify the disorganization, the lack of creativity, the nervousness and the poor football that Flamengo presented in the beginning stage. Fluminense’s first attack generated the goal that opened the scoring, John Kennedy

If in the game played a year and 11 months ago in the same Maracanã, Grêmio de Renato was run over in every way by Flamengo by Jorge Jesus, what was seen 701 days later was the deconstruction of what was left of the legacy left by the Portuguese. A fiasco.

But the tricolors respected this red-black imitation too much on the field. Marking retreated to half of his own field, rare attacks in attack. Fluminense took no risks, but neither did they threaten, when the rival’s instability was an invitation to liquidate the derby.

In the second half, Marcao’s team loosened up more. John Kennedy expanded and Renê, in one of his worst matches with the red-black shirt, took a chance, even fortuitous. Abel Hernandez made it 3-1 and the tricolor crowd, sarcastic, shouted Renato’s name.

There are 35 days to go until the Libertadores final. The Brasileirão trio, with Portaluppi, turned into something with merely theoretical chances. Germany wouldn’t hire Felipão as coach after 7-1, but Flamengo hired the coach of Jorge Jesus’ famous “cincum”. It was a defeat with the mark of Renato, an authorial defeat.

