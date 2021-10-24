Max Verstappen will start 1st at the US GP; Hamilton is the 2nd

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start in pole position at the US Formula 1 Grand Prix. In qualifying held earlier today (23), the Dutchman beat rival Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, in second place.

The two will be reunited in the front row of the start after the controversy in free practice two, when the Dutchman called the Briton “idiot and stupid”. This is the Dutchman’s ninth pole this season, and he continues to lead the world.

Sebastian Vettel, George Russell and Fernando Alonso will be penalized and will start from the last positions due to the engine changes. Besides them, Valtteri Bottas will lose five places for the same reason.

The start is scheduled for tomorrow (24), at 4 pm (GMT).

See how the US GP start grid turned out

1st – Max Verstappen(HOL/Red Bull Racing)

2nd – Lewis Hamilton (ING/Mercedes)

3rd – Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull Racing)

4th – Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

5th – Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari)

6th – Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)

7th – Lando Norris (ING/McLaren)

8th – Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri)

9th – Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

10th – Yuki Tsunoda (JAP/AlphaTauri)

11th – Esteban Occon (FRA/Alpine)

12th – Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo)

13th – Throw Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

14th – Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

15th – Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

16th – Mick Schumacher (ALE/Haas)

17th – Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas)

18th – Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin)

19th – Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

20th – George Russell (ING/Williams)

How was the qualifier for the US GP

Q1

Q1 was marked by extreme care among the drivers. The best was Charles Leclerc, who on the last lap overtook Max Verstappen and took the lead with 1m34s153.

Lewis Hamilton again had problems and failed to make a good lap. The Brit finished in eighth place and saw his Dutch tormentor get a good result, placing second.

The eliminated were Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams), Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alpha Romeo), Mick Schumacher (ALE/haas) and Nikita Mazepin(RUS/haas)

Q2

In Q2, title candidates began to appear. Verstappen and Hamilton battled for the lead. This time, the Dutch got the better of it and managed 1m33s464.

Some riders had problems with corners. Many “burned laps” with trace errors.

The eliminated were Esteban Occon (FRA/Alpine), Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo), Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) and George Russell (ING/Williams).

Q3

In Q3, the drivers waited the final ten minutes to start opening laps. In the beginning, Valtteri Bottas had the best time, with 1m33s475. But it didn’t take long for Sergio Pérez to take the lead with 1m33s180, followed by teammate Max Verstappen.

In the final laps, the emotion took over again. Hamilton managed to take the lead, but on his final lap Verstappen took first place for tomorrow’s start.