MC Gui bets on Rico’s elimination

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/23/2021 1:01 PMUpdated on 10/23/2021 1:11 PM

This morning, Marina Ferrari and MC Gui talked about the game and gave their opinions on possible eliminations of A Fazenda 13.

Marina revealed about the farm: “I’m not worried anymore as soon as possible” and the funkeiro agreed: “I’m not either”.

The person added: “I’ve had enough time, if it hasn’t really been good for me, it’s for me to leave. And if people like me, it’s for me to stay.”

The influencer pointed out: “And for sure my gardening with Rico would make noise”. Gui said he believes in the pawn’s departure: “I don’t know, I think Rico leaves”.

The artist contradicted: “I think I don’t know” and the artist explained his point of view: “I don’t know if everything he does, visibly outside, because it’s very heavy, the things he says, his posture” .

Marina agreed, but presented the other side: “It’s very heavy. But we have to understand that the public of this style of reality also likes it a lot. I don’t know. I think the following is that, there is the public that likes it. It’s just like real life . There are people who like people who do more evil, and there are people who like the nicest ones”.

A Fazenda: After Lary’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.26%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.43%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.59%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.84%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.65%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.99%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

26.90%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

8.17%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.23%

Playback/RecordTV

0.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

25.16%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 19232 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.