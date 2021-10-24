MC Gui bets on Rico’s elimination

This morning, Marina Ferrari and MC Gui talked about the game and gave their opinions on possible eliminations of A Fazenda 13.

Marina revealed about the farm: “I’m not worried anymore as soon as possible” and the funkeiro agreed: “I’m not either”.

The person added: “I’ve had enough time, if it hasn’t really been good for me, it’s for me to leave. And if people like me, it’s for me to stay.”

The influencer pointed out: “And for sure my gardening with Rico would make noise”. Gui said he believes in the pawn’s departure: “I don’t know, I think Rico leaves”.

The artist contradicted: “I think I don’t know” and the artist explained his point of view: “I don’t know if everything he does, visibly outside, because it’s very heavy, the things he says, his posture” .

Marina agreed, but presented the other side: “It’s very heavy. But we have to understand that the public of this style of reality also likes it a lot. I don’t know. I think the following is that, there is the public that likes it. It’s just like real life . There are people who like people who do more evil, and there are people who like the nicest ones”.