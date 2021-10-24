Meet the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the new plane from Latam Airlines Brasil

Whoever boards the Latam Airlines Brasil flight from São Paulo to Madrid, Spain, will have a different travel experience. Starting in the second half of December, the airline will use the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this stretch, one of the most advanced commercial aircraft today.

Latam is the first airline in Brazil to incorporate the 787 into the fleet. In all, the company will receive four copies of the second-hand aircraft, all of them from the Grupo Latam division in Chile.

“The arrival of the 787 is in line with the company’s strategy of being more sustainable and efficient. This plane is very economical compared to models of the same size of the previous generation”, said Alexandre Peronti, maintenance director of Latam Brasil, during the presentation of the aircraft to the press at the company’s Line Maintenance Center, at Guarulhos airport (SP ).

According to Peronti, the 787 emits 25% less CO2 and reduces the noise level by 50% compared to older jets of similar size. “The 787 will take over some of the routes that were previously taken by the 767, which are being transferred to our freighter fleet.”

The 787-9 from Latam Brasil come configured with 300 seats30 seats in business class, 57 in premium economy and 213 in economy class. According to data from Boeing, the aircraft has a range of 13,945 km and can take off with a maximum weight of 252.7 tons. Latam’s 787s are powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 turbofans, one of the most efficient aero engines in the industry.

For the captain Alexandre Gianinni, one of the first pilots of Latam Brasil qualified to fly in the Dreamliner, the 787 is an airplane that is easy to adapt to the aviators of the house.

“For those who have already commanded the 777, Latam’s other widebody jet, the transition to the 787 is greatly simplified, even though it is an airplane with important changes, such as the fully fly-by-wire controls (electrical system that replaces mechanical and actuators and hydraulics) and the presence of more electronic equipment”, commented Giannini.

humidified cabin

One of the biggest inconveniences for passengers on long-haul airplanes is having to deal with dry air in the cabin. On the Boeing 787, this is no longer an issue.

Unlike older aircraft, constructed entirely of metal and susceptible to corrosion, the 787 is assembled using a large amount of carbon fiber, material that doesn’t rust. “For this reason, the air in the 787 cabin can be more humid, which makes the flight more comfortable for passengers”, explained the maintenance director of Latam Airlines Brasil.

The cabin of previous generation commercial aircraft supports ambient air with a maximum of 4% humidity. No. 787, this proportion jumps to 15%, according to Peronti. “It still doesn’t match an external environment as we’re used to, but it already makes a lot of difference. Traveling on the 787 is less stressful for passengers and crew.”

Another advantage of the 787’s carbon fiber construction is the ability to inject more air into the pressurized cabin, which also improves on-board comfort and virtually eliminates the discomfort caused to passengers’ ears due to the pressure difference.

“When the 787 is flying at a maximum altitude of 43,000 feet (13,106 meters), the pressure in the cabin is equal to an environment at 6,000 feet (1,828 meters). On older commercial aircraft, the cabin environment is equivalent to an atmosphere of 8,000 feet (2,438 meters),” Peronti said.

larger windows

Do you like to travel by plane from the seat next to the window? Well then, get ready for a bird’s-eye view when you fly the 787.

Boeing’s modern jet has the largest windows among commercial aircraft, with 46.7 centimeters high by 27.1 centimeters wide. “This is another advantage of building planes with carbon fiber. The greater strength of this material allows designers to be bolder in design. The window on the 787 is 40% larger than on previous Boeing jets,” Peronti explained.

The Boeing 787’s windows also have an extra dose of technology. Instead of manual closing and opening shutters, the Dreamliner window has an electronic system called EDWs (Electronic Dimmer Windows), which darkens or lightens the tint of the windows at the touch of a button.

Technical sheet – Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Capacity: 300 passengers

Range: 13,945 km

Length: 63 meters

Scope: 60 meters

Height: 17 meters

Maximum takeoff weight: 252.7 tons

Engines: Rolls-Royce Trent 1000/General Electric GEnx-1B