Meme posted by Elon Musk sells for R$115k

After Bitcoin and Ethereum broke their historic highs this week, Elon Musk went to Twitter to post a meme about the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The meme was transformed into NFT by its own creator, put up for auction on the Zora platform and was sold for 5 ETH, around 115 thousand reais at the current price.

This is not the first meme sold for the price of a house, in fact others have been sold for even higher prices, which would buy a mansion or think about retirement. However, the world of NFTs goes far beyond memes and big companies are joining this wave.

Love in the Age of the Web 3

The meme titled Love in The Time of Web3, or Love in the Age of Web 3, depicts a couple lying in bed following the quote for the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, showing prices for $69,000 and $4,200, respectively.

The post by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and other companies, received nearly 700,000 likes and was retweeted more than 90,000 times by other Twitter users.

Eva Beylin, the creator of the meme, used the momentum to turn the meme into an NFT and put it up for auction on the Zora platform a few hours after the tweet.

Shortly thereafter, the bids started to appear, the first one was 0.42069 ETH, around 10,000 reais, but the bids kept increasing until the winning bid of 5 ETH, around 115,000 reais, made by an anonymous user.

Another user who had participated in the auction has already offered more for the meme, 6,942 ETH, around 160 thousand reais, however the current owner of the NFT does not seem to be interested and is asking a 10 times higher price for the “work of art”.

millionaire memes

This is not the first time that memes have been traded for high values, in fact this one was even low. Earlier this year, the meme “super attached girlfriend” was sold for 200 ETH, at the time 2 million reais, today the amount is equivalent to 4.6 million.

Despite this, the world of NFTs goes far beyond memes. Established companies are also entering this world, this week Playboy magazine announced the launch of its collection of NFTs, for example.