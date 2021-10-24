Midwives ask Taliban for permission to continue working – News

The teachers at an Afghan midwifery school want to continue their mission for the well-being of mothers and babies. In a country where fewer than 60 percent of births are supervised by health professionals, midwives in Maidan Shar, a Taliban stronghold in the central province of Wardak, are calling on the new government to work in peace.

“I do my job out of a sense of humanity and patriotism, and because I feel the need to serve my community and the most oppressed members of our society: women and children,” 52-year-old teacher Shafiqa Bironi told AFP.

“Our demand now is for the Taliban to provide an open and safe space for women so that at least we are able to help other women,” he insists.

The Community School of Obstetrics Education in Maidan Shar has trained 181 professionals in monitoring pregnancy and childbirth.

Today, it welcomes 25 students who are expected to graduate in May 2022, after two years of studies interrupted by violence and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her classroom, covered with posters about ovulation, childbirth, or feminine hygiene, students in hijabs lean over educational mannequins.

“It was very difficult,” acknowledges the course director, Khatool Fazly, whose office still has bullet holes. “There were literally fights every day,” she adds.

The center sometimes found itself caught in the crossfire between the Taliban and former government forces. There were many times that teachers and students had to protect themselves from bullets.

In 2013, the old school was completely destroyed by an explosion aimed at a prison where Taliban prisoners were being held.

maternal mortality

In practice, the Taliban excluded many women and girls from education and work, as they did in their first government (1996-2001). In the case of health professionals, they are encouraged to return to their jobs, but many are afraid.

The new leaders began taking over some districts in Wardak province in May and so far have not imposed restrictions that would impact the work of this training center.

Its director Fazly says that the establishment has even received the support of an influential local council and that Taliban women and children end up using its services.

The main problem for these midwives, the same as for many workers in the country, is that they have not received their salaries for four months, due to the collapse of Afghanistan’s banking system.

The country has one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the world, although progress has been made over the past 15 years, especially thanks to help from international humanitarian organizations.

For every 100,000 births, 638 women die in childbirth. And one in every 17 children dies before their fifth birthday. Poverty, lack of access to health services and gender inequality contribute to this situation.

Khatool Fazly, who set up the center in 2004 to “overcome these serious difficulties,” estimates that most pregnancy complications and deaths could be avoided with prenatal care for pregnant women.