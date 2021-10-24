Minas fans promises to ignore Maurcio Souza – Superesportes

Central Maurcio Souza (D), from Minas, has expressed homophobic positions on social networks (photo: Internet/Instagram Playback)

Torcida Independente, which supports Minas Tnis Clube in the vlei games, decided to ignore central Maurcio Souza, from the men’s team. The player’s homophobic positions outraged fans, who decided not to mention him in matches or on social media. From now on, according to the group, the athlete will be “invisible”.

On social networks, Maurcio has posted content that encourages prejudice. He recently criticized DC Comics, the producer of the Superman comics, which revealed that the hero’s son was bisexual. He also mocked the presence of trans athletes in women’s volleyball. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the center even recorded a video defending his positions.

Maurcio returned to Minas, for his second run, in August, after finishing fourth with the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics. According to Independente, despite the history of discriminatory positions, the fans decided to start the season by supporting the athlete. The most recent posts on social media, however, changed the scenario.

“Homophobia a crime that is untenable in Brazil, punishable by imprisonment. Last year, 224 LGBTs were murdered in the country, one of the most violent in the world. It is unacceptable that we have to see, silently, criminal acts being committed by a player who wears our shirt as if they were normal”, protested the group in an excerpt of a statement on the matter.

The decision, according to the organizers, will not harm the support of the other players of the blue and white team. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, as if everyone were”, we read in another part of the repudiation note.



Sought by Superesportes, Minas said, through its communication team, that it evaluates the case internally in order to take a position. In the player’s nets, until last night there wasn’t any mention of the fans’ indignation.

At Minas, Maurcio, partner of lbero Maique, admittedly LGTBQIA%2b.



This month, Maique reported, in an interview to the UOL portal, the difficulties faced as an athlete: “My options have certainly made and are making my way much harder. Being gay and black, I had to dedicate myself more, show more work so that I could be respected, so that I could conquer my space. We think that being black and homosexual has to do more than, theoretically, a heterosexual, because we are a minority. You end up giving yourself more to be highlighted and people look at you with respect”.



In the Brazilian team, Maurcio is partner of the pointer Douglas Souza, who currently plays in Italian volleyball and is also an open homosexual.