Minas Gerais PSD aims to fly high with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco – Baptista Chagas de Almeida

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was confirmed by the national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, as the candidate for the acronym for the presidential race in the 2022 elections. The announcement took place yesterday, during an event of the party, in Rio de Janeiro.

Kassab highlighted that “Rodrigo showed his talent and wisdom for public life. God willing, he will be the next president of Brazil. The PSD is ready to embrace your proposals”. Pacheco left the DEM to join the PSD. The announcement was made on his Twitter account on Friday.

Another Minas Gerais member in the Social Democratic Party, since together with Rodrigo Pacheco the acronym also includes senators Antonio Anastasia and Carlos Viana. There’s also a carioca: “I want to thank our president of the Senate for being present and, as we don’t have popes in the language, the next president of the Republic”. This time the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), in the carioca way of being.

As such, another record of the legend’s regional meeting in Rio de Janeiro is worth it: the meeting featured a show by samba dancer Dudu Nobre and the drums of Grmio Recreativo Escola de Samba Acadmicos da Rocinha. Better to go back to politics, without a tambourine, so as not to lose seriousness.

Rodrigo Pacheco was elected federal deputy in 2014 by the MDB. In 2018, when he was elected senator, he joined the DEM. The act of affiliation to the PSD is scheduled for this Wednesday, in Brasilia, and will be held at Memorial JK.

About him, the historical record is worth. The project was made by none other than Oscar Nyemeyer, in Brasilia. It is a Brazilian museum, mausolu and cultural center built to honor the 21st president of Brazil, Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira.

It is located in the central construction site of the Eixo Monumental, in Braslia, that’s right, in the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, which is in the Civic-Administrative Zone, in Praa do Cruzeiro, the highest region of the Plano Piloto.

Before closing, it is worth registering, just out of curiosity, from the Social Democratic Party. He has a clear position in defending the freedoms of expression and opinion and the citizen’s right to information. “We are, by conviction and principle, against any type of censorship, control, restriction or regulation of the media, uncompromising in condemning and publicly denouncing corruption and wrongdoing.”

“And it is always on the side of society, workers, young people, the Brazilian family, who demand respect for public money and ethical behavior, consistency and honesty from their rulers and the political class.” Is it just advertising or serious?

Short circuit



“Based on the surveys carried out by the ONS, there would be no impact on the power’s service, as the summer time does not affect consumption in the afternoon, when the greatest demand of the day is observed.” The registration was based on a new study commissioned by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. And in it, the organization reiterates that the adoption of the summer time does not result in “significant energy savings”, and that “the measures adopted by the sector authorities are sufficient to guarantee the energy supply”. ONS, to make it clear, the National Electric System Operator.

And there’s the King…



Of course Pel: “This anniversary will be even more celebrated. There are 81 years of life, with many victories. And the main one is to celebrate with you. I made this video to thank everyone for the gift they receive so much love. Thank you so much for everything!”. Like him from royalty, he also published in English: “This anniversary will be even more. It’s 81 years of life, with many victories. And the main one is to celebrate with you. I made this video to thank everyone for the gift of receiving so much love. Thank you so much for everything!”

Goodbye BHTrans



The new superintendence will be an autarchy linked to the Municipal Secretariat of Urban Policy, endowed with police power and budgetary, financial, technical, functional and administrative autonomy. In other words, BHTrans died. Better to give the fact at once: Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) sanctioned the law that creates the Superintendency of Mobility of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (Sumob). The new law was duly published yesterday, that’s right, on Saturday, in the Official Gazette of the Municipality (DOM).

Old thing



The minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Regina Costa reformed the decision of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJFDT) and reinstated the sentence that condemned the former governor of the Federal District, Jos Roberto Arruda, for administrative impropriety. The conviction is due to irregularities in the hiring of the company responsible for organizing a friendly football game between the teams of Brazil and Portugal, in 2008, at the reopening of the Bezerro Stadium, in the administrative region of Gama (DF). Detail: Arruda mineiro de Itajub.

More details



Alongside Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, President Jair Bolsonaro participated on Friday morning in the ceremony alluding to the Aviator’s Day and the Brazilian Air Force Day (FAB), at the Base Area in Brasilia, and delivered the ceremony. medals from the Order of Aeronautical Merit to the senator’s son, Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), and to the ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres; of Education, Milton Ribeiro; and also to the head of the General Comptroller of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosrio. Thus, the way to take advantage and take a flight far away. Enough for today.

drip fire



“The CPI report gains international repercussion. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro laughs nervously in fear. a premonition of the inevitable and close encounter with Justice. It is reminiscent of the verse of Frejat’s song: “Laughing well, but laughing at everything in despair”. Statement by Renan Calheiros.

The round of airport concessions planned by the federal government, which includes Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, was a reason for disagreement among the participants in the thematic debate session on the subject. And nothing decided.

