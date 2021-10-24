Ministry of Health application provides proof of vaccination

Available free of charge by the Ministry of Health, the Connect SUS Citizen is a digital platform that allows users to access health information. Currently, the app presents the doses applied against Covid-19. For this reason, the tool has been used to prove immunization against the disease in establishments that require a “vaccination passport”. In addition, Conecta SUS Cidadão also provides information on laboratory tests performed for detection, the user’s clinical history, hospitalizations and medicines dispensed, gives access to the Digital Vaccination Card and the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, among other services offered by the System Health Service (SUS).

The National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19 is available on the Connect SUS Citizen, with the possibility for the user to view, save and print their certificate. According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination records are entered into information systems linked to the National Health Data Network (RNDS). Among them, there is the Information System of the National Immunization Program/SI-PNI, e-SUS Primary Health Care System or other own systems, defined by the states and municipalities. Upon completion of the vaccination cycle, citizens can issue the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, in the “vaccine” service of the application or in the web version of the Connect SUS Citizen.

Users can request correction of information

These data are automatically presented in Conecta SUS, in the Digital Vaccination Card. For this reason, there may be an information error on the platform. Tribuna received reports from readers who found errors in the data provided in the application, as well as cases of people who claim to have already been vaccinated and not have the doses computed on the platform. In one case, a user received two doses of AstraZeneca, identified on the vaccination card. However, in the digital vaccination card, it appears that he would have been vaccinated with the second dose of Pfizer.

Questioned by the report, the Health Department of the Municipality of Juiz de Fora (PJF), responsible for computing the information on vaccination against Covid-19, reported that those who were vaccinated in the municipality and identified an error in the vaccination card, must enter into contact the epidemiological surveillance typing sector and ask for the data to be repaired. The request must be made by email, through the address: [email protected] According to the Ministry of Health, if the information is not made available in the system after ten days from the date of vaccination, the user must check if there was any typing problem with the health establishment team or state or municipal health departments and make sure that their data were transmitted to the National Health Data Network of the Ministry of Health.

According to the federal agency, pursuant to the General Data Protection Law, the holder of personal data is entitled to obtain, at any time and upon request, the correction of incomplete, inaccurate or outdated data. The agents who collect, enter and send data to the Ministry are responsible for correcting the information and must be contacted by the user.

For other information or questions about this service, citizens can access the Fale com Conecta SUS section in the application or web version: https://conectesus.saude.gov.br/home

How to issue the certificate through the application

To access the platform, it is necessary to download the application on the cell phone, log in using the federal government’s single access (gov.br) and access the vaccination campaign data until the certificate is issued. You must have a CPF number to access the service. To download the tool, the person must access the app store, search for “Connect SUS” and download it. After installing the application, log in through the federal government access account (gov.br). Those who do not have a login yet, must create one to access the platform.

With the application logged in, access the Digital Vaccination Card through the “vaccines” icon. The wallet will present the records of doses received, click on the icon to detail the doses administered. After the user completes the vaccination process, the option to issue the certificate can be enabled.

The Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination is a document that proves vaccination against the disease. Through the Connect SUS Citizen it is possible to view, print or save the certificate in a PDF file.