“Monomajor”: Discover the countries that have taken only one athlete in the history of the CS:GO Majors | DRAFT5

While Brazil broke the record for players present in a single edition of Major, others are not so lucky and have had, to date, only one athlete representing the nation in the tournament signed by the Valve. In all, 13 countries sent just one athlete to the competition. Luckily, some managed to establish themselves and do so well in their careers that they were present in more than one edition.
Taking into account the Challengers stage of all majors played to date, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Israel, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Mongolia have sent only one player to competitions of Valve. Of these, six have established players in the professional scenario of Counter-Strike.
Bulgarian, Tsvetelin “Cerq” Dimitrov appears as a dthe main names and one of the great hopes of Evil Geniuses to get out of the bad phase where the club currently finds itself. Present at IEM Katowice 2019 and in the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 with NRG, he was instrumental in bringing EG to the PGL Stockholm Major.
Occupying the same AWPer role as CeRq, oskar is another player who appears as the only representative of a country in Majors. From the Czech Republic, he has been present in four editions of the tournament, the last being at StarLadder Berlin. Since then, however, it has developed little and has not been able to guide the Sinners Sports for the event to be played in Sweden later this month.
Chris “ChrisJ“of Jong and Ricardo”fox” Pacheco are other names on the international scene that appear in the list of countries that have only one player who has already passed in a Valve tournament. The last one, however, is one of the ones that most appears in the minds of Brazilians. Team Kingguin, G2 Sports and Make Clan, many remember the time he replaced Lincoln “fnx” Lau na ELEAGUE Atlanta.
|Parents
|Player
|Bulgaria
|Tsvetelin “Cerq” Dimitrov
|Czech republic
|Tomáš “oskar” astný
|Hungary
|Bence “DeadFox” Böröcz
|Netherlands
|Chris “ChrisJ” of Jong
|Portugal
|Ricardo “fox” Pacheco
|Switzerland
|Mathieu “maniac” Quiquerez
|Uzbekistan
|Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev
|Azerbaijan
|Maksim “t0rick” Zaikin
|Jordan
|This “ISSAA” Murad
|Hong Kong
|Wing Hey “freeman” Cheung
|Malaysia
|Andrew “kaze” Khong
|Mongolia
|Erdenetsogt “erkaSt” Gantulga
|Israel
|Lotan “Spinx” Giladi