More Than Half of PGL Stockholm Players Will Play Major for First Time | DRAFT5

The first Major that the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitive landscape will see after a two-year period is fast approaching. With so long without a tournament of the Valve be disputed, the professional scene witnessed several changes regarding the names that are representing the teams.
With this in mind, 61 of the 120 players who will participate in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will play a competition sealed by Valve for the first time. In this way, “only” the remaining 59 have enough experience in the main event of the season. On the other hand, the show will not see well-known names like Marcelo “coldzera“David, Vito”kNg” Giuseppe and so many others.
Of most newcomers, Brazilians occupy most of the list. In all, there will be 14 appearing for the first time in Valve’s competition. The country is the one that took the most players to the Major, with 21 athletes. This situation is a record for the country, which had sent 15 athletes to the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 and had an absolute record in this number.
Continues after the ad
Although Brazilians are the majority, none has a true favorite status to take the title. Meanwhile, some names like Dmitry “sh1ro“Sokolov, Sergey”Ax1Le“Rykhtorov and Vladislav”nafany“Gorshkov, both from Gambit, plus Nicolas”plopski“Gonzalez and Hampus”hampus” Poser, also appear for the first time, but fight more closely for triumph.