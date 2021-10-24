Mosquito the favorite of the Corinthians fans to take over for Willian; see poll

One of the main doubts regarding the Corinthians starting lineup concerns Willian’s replacement. The midfielder is recovering from a grade two injury to his left thigh, and goes into the second game as an embezzler. In the opinion of the fans, it is Gustavo Mosquito who must take over this place.

In a poll conducted by My Timon, 64.2% of the votes went to the player. Mosquito was precisely Sylvinho’s choice in the match against Fluminense, when Willian felt the injury before the first ten minutes of the game. In the following match, against São Paulo, however, the coach opted for Adson.

The young man, by the way, was in third place in the poll, with 10.2% of the votes. In second place, appeared Gustavo Mantuan, with 13.5%. The midfielder has not yet started a game as a starter after a long period of absence due to surgery.

The poll also had votes for Luan, with 9.7%, and Jô, finally, with 2.5%. More than 1,200 people voted – check the full result below.

Apparently, technician Sylvinho will listen to Fiel’s appeal. According to information released by the journalist Flavio Ortega, from the sports channels of Disney, the possible Corinthians for the duel against Internacional is: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Mosquito; Roger Guedes.

In time: Willian is expected to recover at least four more weeks.

Check the result of Meu Timão’s poll

