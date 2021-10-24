movie schedule from 10/25 to 10/29

Next week’s Afternoon Session has a selection of films to suit all tastes. With drama, comedy and romance in the program, the features that will be screened from October 25th to 29th, 2021 will start at 3:00 pm, after Jornal Hoje. Now prepare your schedule!
Monday, October 25th – A Test of Love – Afternoon Session of the Week
Anna, an 11-year-old girl is used to undergoing constant medical procedures to prolong the life of her older sister, Kate, who has leukemia. However, despite being used to it, she is also tired of this life full of doctors, and she is not even sick. Also, now she will have to donate a kidney to her sister. So, she decides to look for a lawyer to emancipate herself from her parents.
Original Title: My Sister’s Keeper
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack
Directed by: Nick Cassavetes
Nationality: American
Genre: Drama
Time: 3pm
Watch the Afternoon Session movie trailer:
Tuesday, October 26th – Very Well Accompanied
Kat was abandoned by her fiance at the altar two years ago, now her sister Amy is about to get married and one of the groomsmen at the ceremony will soon be who: Kat’s ex-fiancé. Desperate, she hires Nick, an escort, to be her date during the wedding, so everyone can see that she is past the breakup. However, she hadn’t expected Nick to be so charming.
Original Title: The Wedding Date
Cast: Amy Adams, Debra Messing, Dermot Mulrone, Jack Davenport, Jeremy Sheffield, Peter Egan, Sarah Parish
Directed by: Clare Kilner
Nationality: American
Comedy genre
Time: 3pm
Watch the trailer for the Tuesday Afternoon Session movie:
Wednesday, October 27 – The Last Word is film from the Afternoon Session of the week
Harriet is a successful woman and decides to hire a journalist to write her obituary, describing her greatest achievements. However, she is dissatisfied with the initial result of the work and so decides to go on a great adventure to rewrite her life story. Thus, she also begins an unexpected friendship with young Anne.
Original Title: The Last Word
Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski
Directed by: Mark Pellington
Nationality: American
Genre: Drama and Comedy
Time: 3pm
Watch the Afternoon Session movie trailer:
Thursday, October 28 – Romeo and Juliet
Several versions of the famous couple of the work of William Shakespeare have already gained space on the small screens, the film that will be shown in this week’s Afternoon Session is one of the most recent adaptations in history. It was released in 2013 and starred Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth. In the story, young Romeo and Juliet fall in love, however, there is a problem, their families, the Montecchios and the Capulets, are enemies.
Original Title: Romeo & Juliet (2013)
Cast: Douglas Booth, Christian Cooke, Hailee Steinfeld, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Lesley Manville, Paul Giamatti
Direction: Carlo Carlei
English nationality
Genre: Romance and Drama
Time: 3pm
Watch the Afternoon Session movie trailer:
Friday, October 29 – Super School of Heroes – Afternoon Session of the Week
Will Stronghold is the son of two of the world’s greatest superheroes, known as The Commander and Jetstream. Now in his teens, he starts to study at Sky High, an educational institution destined to the children of heroes, however, the boy still hasn’t figured out what his powers are, or if he really has any, which will leave him in trouble. .
Original Title: Sky High
Cast: Kurt Russell, Kelly Preston, Lynda Carter, Danielle Panabaker, Michael Angarano, Bruce Campbell
Directed by: Mike Mitchell
Nationality: American
Comedy genre
Time: 3pm
Watch this Friday’s Afternoon Session movie trailer:
