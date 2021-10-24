movie schedule from 10/25 to 10/29

Next week’s Afternoon Session has a selection of films to suit all tastes. With drama, comedy and romance in the program, the features that will be screened from October 25th to 29th, 2021 will start at 3:00 pm, after Jornal Hoje. Now prepare your schedule!

Monday, October 25th – A Test of Love – Afternoon Session of the Week

Anna, an 11-year-old girl is used to undergoing constant medical procedures to prolong the life of her older sister, Kate, who has leukemia. However, despite being used to it, she is also tired of this life full of doctors, and she is not even sick. Also, now she will have to donate a kidney to her sister. So, she decides to look for a lawyer to emancipate herself from her parents.

Original Title: My Sister’s Keeper

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack

Directed by: Nick Cassavetes

Nationality: American

Genre: Drama

Time: 3pm

Tuesday, October 26th – Very Well Accompanied

Kat was abandoned by her fiance at the altar two years ago, now her sister Amy is about to get married and one of the groomsmen at the ceremony will soon be who: Kat’s ex-fiancé. Desperate, she hires Nick, an escort, to be her date during the wedding, so everyone can see that she is past the breakup. However, she hadn’t expected Nick to be so charming.

Original Title: The Wedding Date

Cast: Amy Adams, Debra Messing, Dermot Mulrone, Jack Davenport, Jeremy Sheffield, Peter Egan, Sarah Parish

Directed by: Clare Kilner

Nationality: American

Comedy genre

Time: 3pm

Wednesday, October 27 – The Last Word is film from the Afternoon Session of the week

Harriet is a successful woman and decides to hire a journalist to write her obituary, describing her greatest achievements. However, she is dissatisfied with the initial result of the work and so decides to go on a great adventure to rewrite her life story. Thus, she also begins an unexpected friendship with young Anne.

Original Title: The Last Word

Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski

Directed by: Mark Pellington

Nationality: American

Genre: Drama and Comedy

Time: 3pm

Thursday, October 28 – Romeo and Juliet

Several versions of the famous couple of the work of William Shakespeare have already gained space on the small screens, the film that will be shown in this week’s Afternoon Session is one of the most recent adaptations in history. It was released in 2013 and starred Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth. In the story, young Romeo and Juliet fall in love, however, there is a problem, their families, the Montecchios and the Capulets, are enemies.

Original Title: Romeo & Juliet (2013)

Cast: Douglas Booth, Christian Cooke, Hailee Steinfeld, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Lesley Manville, Paul Giamatti

Direction: Carlo Carlei

English nationality

Genre: Romance and Drama

Time: 3pm

Friday, October 29 – Super School of Heroes – Afternoon Session of the Week

Will Stronghold is the son of two of the world’s greatest superheroes, known as The Commander and Jetstream. Now in his teens, he starts to study at Sky High, an educational institution destined to the children of heroes, however, the boy still hasn’t figured out what his powers are, or if he really has any, which will leave him in trouble. .

Original Title: Sky High

Cast: Kurt Russell, Kelly Preston, Lynda Carter, Danielle Panabaker, Michael Angarano, Bruce Campbell

Directed by: Mike Mitchell

Nationality: American

Comedy genre

Time: 3pm

