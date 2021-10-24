Nasa postpones launch of the Artemis I mission to the Moon until at least February

The launch of Artemis I, an unmanned mission that constitutes NASA’s first ambitious step to put humans back on the moon, will be delayed until at least February 2022, according to the agency.

The launch was forecast to take place initially in November, however, with delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, storms such as Hurricane Ida, and other factors, delayed the mission schedule.

During the flight, the unmanned spacecraft Orion will be launched atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to reach the moon and travel thousands of kilometers ahead of it, more than any other spacecraft designed to transporting humans has already traveled. This mission is expected to last a few weeks and end with the landing of Orion in the Pacific Ocean.

In the statement, NASA said that the attachment of Orion to the top of the SLS rocket happened before midnight last Thursday (21), at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, located in the state of Florida, in the United States.

“With the complete assembly and integration of the NASA Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, we are getting closer and closer to embarking on a new era of human exploration in deep space,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“Thanks to the hard work of the team designing, manufacturing, testing and now completing the assembly of NASA’s new rocket and spacecraft, we are in the final stretch of preparations for the first launch of the Artemis I mission, paving the way for exploring the Moon, Mars and beyond for many years,” he continued.

The mobile platform, which has a height of 98 meters in the vehicle assembly building, is ready to enter the final testing phase ahead of a launch window that will open on February 12th and close on February 27th.

This last step will include tests of integration between Orion and the rocket before the mobile platform is brought to the launch pad. Afterwards, the platform will be submitted to a final test, called “wet dress rehearsal”, or general fuel test, which includes performing all propeller loading operations on the fuel tanks and a countdown before launch. Basically, all the necessary ritual for a launch without actually performing it.

If this test, scheduled to take place in January, is successful, the platform will return to the building until it is ready for the actual launch.

After Artemis I’s unmanned flight, Artemis II will be a manned mission that will fly over the Moon. Artemis III will take astronauts to the lunar surface, taking for the first time a woman and a black person. The release schedule for upcoming missions depends on Artemis I.

“It’s taller than the Statue of Liberty, and I like to think of it as the Statue of Liberty, because it’s a very complicated team, and it’s very inclusive, it represents everyone,” said Tom Whitmeyer, associate administrator for exploration systems development at NASA, on Friday (22). “The rocket itself was built with people from every state in the United States. And it is a very important achievement for this country.”

While completing the set is an important milestone in the mission’s home stretch, there are other challenging priorities ahead, said Mike Sarafin, head of mission Artemis I.

General fuel tests, or similar ones, are designed to ensure the Artemis I is fully prepared. Test results may change the release date.

“We purposely prepared a stress test for our Space Launch System rocket and our Orion spacecraft,” said Sarafin. “Our four main goals are: to demonstrate Orion’s ability to return from the Moon in conditions to perform lunar reentry, operate our flight systems and in-flight surroundings, and recover our spacecraft, and then what I like to call extra targets .”

These additional objectives include the “remarkable photos” which will be captured by state-of-the-art cameras mounted at the extremes of the wings of Orion’s solar array as it travels between the Earth and the Moon, while circling the Moon, and as it returns and lands. .

“Orion will take pictures of himself, and we’ll see the moon in the background and us in the distance,” said Sarafin. “We’ll see Earth from about 275,522 kilometers away and we’ll really get a new perspective on the Artemis generation.”

Ultimately, the launch date will determine the duration of the mission. During the 15-day launch period in February, half the days could be the larger mission, of a duration of six weeks, of a duration of six weeks, while the other days would mean a short mission of about four. weeks.

If the launch is not in February, there are also opportunities for Artemis I to launch from the platform between March 12th and 27th and between April 8th and 23rd.

Artemis I will be Orion’s last test before the spacecraft takes astronauts to the moon, 1,000 times farther from Earth than the space station, said Cathy Koerner, director of the Orion program.

“This will really demonstrate the capabilities of our spacecraft and in more extreme radiation environments,” he said. “We look forward to sending Orion to the moon and seeing him perform in that environment.”

(Text translated from Spanish. Click here to read the original)