NASA predicts the start of a mission to the Moon in February 2022 – 10/23/2021 – Science

NASA announced this Friday (22) that it will try to launch in February its manned mission Artemis 1, the first step in the US plan to return humans to the moon.

This crucial mission, which will mark the start of the Artemis program, was initially scheduled for the end of the year, and the US space agency hoped to be able to carry it out with astronauts in 2024, on Artemis 3. However, the timetable was delayed.

NASA reached an important milestone on Wednesday by docking the Orion crew capsule to its Space Launch System megarocket, which now stands 98 meters high inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida .

After performing several tests, it will be taken to the launch pad for a test in late January, with the first launch window in February, officials told reporters.

“The February launch period starts on the 12th and our last opportunity in February will be on the 27th,” assured Mike Sarafin, head of mission Artemis 1.

The next windows will be in March and April. These possible launch periods depend on orbital mechanics and the Earth’s relative position relative to its natural satellite.

The mission is expected to last four to six weeks. It will also take off a series of small satellites, known as CubeSats, to carry out experiments and technology demonstrations.

While its delay is likely, Artemis 2 is technically scheduled for 2023 and Artemis 3 for 2024, which would mark humanity’s return to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

According to NASA, among the astronauts going to the moon will be the first woman and the first person of color to make the trip. The US space agency seeks to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and use the lessons learned to plan a manned trip to Mars in the 2030s.