Náutico vs Vasco have private socks duel: Jean Carlos and Nenê | soccer

In addition to the collective confrontation, the game between Náutico and Vasco, this Sunday, at Aflitos, for the 31st round of Série B, will have the extra ingredient of a private duel. In socks. Alvirrubro Jean Carlos and cruzmaltino Nenê are highlights of their teams and seen as technical references by fans and teammates.

Top scorer and main waiter at Náutico in Série B, Jean Carlos is experiencing a “magical” moment, as the fans refer to him. Even though he kept the regularity throughout the competition, it was at the beginning of the competition that he shone more intensely.

The main player in Timbu’s stunning start, who led for 14 rounds, Jean was elected star of the month by the CBF in the first two months of Serie B: June and July.

Jean Carlos receives the trophy for best player of July in Serie B — Photo: Tiago Caldas/Náutico

In total, according to data from the SofaScore website, Jean is the second player who had the most direct participation in goals in the competition: he scored 10 and assisted in eight. It is only behind Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, with 20 direct participations (12 goals and eight assists).

One of their specialties is set pieces. One of the goals he scored was a direct foul (against Brasil de Pelotas). And six came from corners or side faults (CRB, Vitória, CSA, Vasco and two against Ponte Preta).

The other specialty is submission. Jean is the player who shoots the most in the entire competition (3.6 per game) and the one who also hits the target the most (1.6 in the goal in each confrontation).

In an interview with ge, he praised his Sunday opponent.

– He has a résumé that he has nothing to say. A guy who went through big clubs in Europe and Brazil. A player who is 40 years old and still plays at a high level. I believe that, because he is like this, he must be good in the group, he left something good where he went. We definitely have to be careful. If you let him think, he will find a teammate in the face of the goal or he will score the goal himself.

Owner of a long career filled with passages for big clubs, in Brazil and Europe, Nenê is living a good time at Vasco at 40 years old.

His numbers in Serie B are not so eloquent because he has little time with Vasco (on the second pass). It only opened on September 16, in the 24th round of the competition. So far, he has played seven matches.

Nenê celebrates Vasco's goal against Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão

However, it has been making a difference. He scored three goals and provided an assist in that period (almost half of the nine that Vasco scored while he was on the field). He was chosen by the CBF as ace of the month of September in the competition.

Since the midfielder’s debut, which coincided with the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz, his fit with striker Gérman Cano has drawn attention. The partnership scored 66% of Vasco’s goals. After counting the assists, Cano and Nenê had participation in 77% of the balls in the net in the period, according to figures gathered by Guilherme Maniaudet, from Espião Estatístico.

The performance is so positive that it made top scorer Germán Cano surrender. For the Argentine, Nenê arrived “at the right time to change Vasco”.

With Nenê on the field, Vasco played seven games: won four, drew two and lost only one. The utilization is greater than 70%.