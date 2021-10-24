Náutico x Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Náutico and Vasco play, this Sunday, a match valid for the 31st round of Série B. The duel starts at 4 pm, at Aflitos. Due to the sanitary protocol defined by the government of Pernambuco, Timbu has put 2,900 tickets on sale – 2,610 for local fans and 290 for visitors.

O Náutico enters the field with the mission to keep dreaming of access. In the last three rounds, the team had three comeback victories, approaching the G-4. Beating Vasco is, therefore, fundamental for Timbu to increase its chances of going up.

Vasco arrives rocked by a 2-1 victory over the competition leader, Coritiba. In the last five games, they have triumphed in four. The improvement in the level of football presented is notorious since the arrival of Fernando Diniz.

Streaming: Globo broadcasts the game to RJ, PE, MA, PI, RN, PB, ES and MG (only Juiz de Fora). SporTV and Premiere air the match for the entire country.

On Globo, Gustavo Villani narrates, with comments by Júnior and Roger Flores (Globo). On SporTV and Pemiere, Rembrandt Júnior narrates and Cabral Neto and Ricardinho comment. the ge makes the game real time, with exclusive videos of the main moves.

Estádio dos Aflitos welcomes match this Sunday

Nautical – Technician: Hélio dos Anjos

The team will have three changes in relation to the game against Ponte Preta. Of the changes, one is mandatory: Camutanga took the third yellow card and is suspended. Yago will be chosen to start playing, winning the competition with Carlão. Rafael Ribeiro will be your duo in the sector.

The other changes are at the option of the coach. Vinícius and Rhaldney embezzled Náutico against Ponte, for being suspended, and resume their places in the team. In attack, Murillo returns to the bench. In the middle, who leaves the team is Djavan.

Probable Nautical Escalation: Anderson; Hereda, Rafael Ribeiro, Yago and Júnior Tavares; Rhaldney, Matheus Jesus and Jean Carlos; Vinicius, Jailson and Caio Dantas.

Probable Nautical vs. Vasco

who is out: Bryan, Kieza and Iago Dias (injured); Camutanga (suspended)

hanging: Hereda, Breno Lorran, Rafinha, Marciel, Giovanny, Matheus Trindade and Júnior Tavares.

Vasco – technician: Fernando Diniz

Vasco will be practically the same that beat the leader Coritiba in the last round. The difference is that Ricardo Graça, suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, does not play. Walber, who starts a game for the first time since his arrival in São Januário, replaces him.

Vasco’s likely lineup: Lucão, Zeca, Walber, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

who is out: Sarrafiore (injured), Michel (injured) and Miranda (suspended).

hanging: Cano, Leandro Castan, Nenê, Bruno Gomes, Vanderlei and Fernando Diniz.