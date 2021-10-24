NBA has Chris Paul making history, Lakers bullshit and Durant’s triple-double

Friday’s round had 10 games and Chris Paul made NBA history in the Phoenix Suns’ victory over the Lakers, which also featured a brawl between Los Angeles players

The Friday round of NBA had 10 games and had a historic moment. In the victory of Phoenix Suns over the Los Angeles Lakers by 115 to 105, Chris Paul broke an all-time record and is isolated on a record-breaking list.

In the same game, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis fought during a Lakers timeout and the weather turned hot. In Philadelphia, the Brooklyn Nets won the Philadelphia 76ers from 114 to 109 thanks to a show by Kevin Durant.

In the match that ended the round, at Staples Center, Chris Paul taught another basketball lesson, but this one was special. The Suns point guard led the victory over the Lakers with 23 points and 14 assists. Furthermore, it made history.

With your score, O Point God he became the first player of all time to score 20,000 points and 10,000 assists in his NBA career.

Still in Los Angeles, a moment worried Lakers fans. In the 2nd quarter, the angelina franchise had taken a turn from the visitors when coach Frank Vogel asked for a break. On the bench, Anthony Davis went to demand something from Dwight Howard, who didn’t like it.

The pivots began to argue, exchanged thrusts and were separated by teammates. At the post-match press conferences, the two players and the coach downplayed the situation, with Howard saying that “it’s all sorted out, put aside and they’re both brothers who ended up fighting.”

In Philadelphia, the Brooklyn Nets achieved a big comeback against the 76ers and much because of the excellent performance of Kevin Durant, who made a triple-double with 29 points, 12 assists and 15 rebounds. Besides him, LaMarcus Aldridge “went back in time” and scored 23 points, 10 being in the last period to help in the comeback.

