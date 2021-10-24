Nego do Borel exposes an exchange of messages with Gui Araújo involving Duda Reis – Famous

Duda Reis, Gui Araújo and Nego do Borel (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Gui Araujo



does not get tired of generating controversy on the internet even confined to



The farm 13



, at



Record TV



. This time, the pawn gave more details of the affair with



jade picon



, with whom he had already said he stayed.

Before joining the reality show, the presenter was committed to



Duda Reis



.



Nego do Borel,



Ex of the actress and accused of a toxic relationship by her, he rebelled with Gui and shared an exchange of messages that took place between the two at the time of the end of the relationship.

The first print shows a conversation in which Gui responds to a Story that Nego has an injured foot, apparently in the company of Duda Reis. “Fuck bro… you have to marry that girl tomorrow”, he said. Nego replied: “kkkkkk I’m suffering here daddy”.

In the sequence, the funkeiro exposes another moment in which Gui supports Nego in dealing with the situation between him and his ex-fiancée, Duda Reis: “Force, mlk… God is with you, head in the right place now and move forward bro! I can imagine the shitty moment that’s going on.”

He continued: “(…) Nowadays it’s awesome. It got very serious, your head must be a million too, but she [Duda Reis] contaminated by a rage, a stop that is not hers! I hope everything works out as smoothly as possible for you first. I know you two, you know about that,” he declared.

Nego wanted to prove that the pawn lied about having supported the actress and being against the singer. “Ouch… how funny, at A Fazenda the guy was exposing a situation to the whole of Brazil, and he always took a different position for me”, joked the musician.