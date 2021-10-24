Netflix ‘recycles’ Globo soap opera mansion in Marriage to the Blind Brazil · TV News

A more attentive audience could see a similarity between the last two episodes of Marriage à Cegas Brasil and the soap opera Haja Coração (2016), a plot of the seven on Globo TV that was repeated during the pandemic. Netflix used as the setting for the participants’ ceremonies the same place that served as the facade of the Abdala family mansion in Daniel Ortiz’s newsletter.

The two productions chose as location the Palácio dos Cedros, located in the Ipiranga district, south of São Paulo. The space is rented for debutante parties, weddings, photo shoots, corporate events and filming, soap operas and commercials.

Inaugurated in 1923, the place has two mansions that integrate classical, Renaissance and Baroque styles in an area of ​​14 thousand square meters. There is also a garden decorated with cedars, vegetation typical of the Lebanese region, and two fountains from the 20th century.

However, whoever wants to hold an event at the Palácio dos Cedros will need to pay a good amount. According to a website specializing in organizing weddings, the minimum rental price for the space is R$ 20 thousand. Also, the maximum number of guests is 350 people — even in a pandemic-free season.

Tatá Werneck (in the car) as Fedora

In Let Heart, the mansion constantly appeared in scenes that took place outside the Abdallahs’ residence. Tatá Werneck (Fedora), Gabriel Godoy (Leozinho), Alexandre Borges (Aparício) and Teodora (Grace Gianoukas) were some of the actors who recorded there. Globo also used the space in some sequences of the miniseries Um Só Coração (2004).

In the attraction led by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo in the streaming, Palácio dos Cedros was the stage for ceremonies by Rodrigo Vaisemberg and Dayanne Feitoza, Lissio Fiod and Luana Braga and Shayan Haghbinghomi and Ana Prado. Only couples Carol Novaes and Hudson Mendes and Thiago Rocha and Nanda Terra got married in another location — at Casa Panamericana.

Facade of the Cedars Palace

The palace has also been the setting for music videos by artists such as Pabllo Vittar, Simone & Simaria and Anitta, in addition to having been used in a live that brought together Luan Santana, Luísa Sonza and Giulia Be last year. Some internet users noticed the reuse of space:

The most requested staircase in SP #MarriageAsCegasBrasilpic.twitter.com/JTRnzV5GQx — José Melo 🏡 🌈 (@oxejose) October 21, 2021

The blind wedding on the steps outside the mansion This ladder is a heritage in Brazilian audiovisual — flavia (@flavia_lucena) October 21, 2021