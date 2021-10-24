New Covid Outbreak Causes China to Delay Wuhan Marathon | World

The Wuhan marathon, which was supposed to take place on Sunday (24), was postponed virtually without warning by fears of an increase in Covid-19 cases in China ahead of the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

The Chinese capital on Sunday registered 26 new local cases of Covid-19, the latest outbreak to test the zero tolerance policy for the virus, 100 days before the start of the Games.

Authorities are trying to contain the virus’s contagions with large-scale testing and targeted containment.

But with the increase in cases, Wuhan marathon organizers said in a statement they would postpone the race in the city in central China “to avoid the risk of a pandemic spread.”

The event was expected to attract 26,000 participants to the city, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019.

The organizing committee informed that it will refund the registration fee of the participants.

China has managed to drastically reduce Covid’s contagions with an aggressive testing campaign and tight border controls.