Neymar returns and PSG should have a trio of reinforcements in attack to face Marseille de Sampaoli

Released by the medical department, Neymar is expected to reinforce Paris Saint-Germain against Olympique de Marseille. Di Maria and Icardi also return

France will stop this Sunday (24), when Marseille Olympics and Paris Saint-Germain enter the field at the Vélodrome Stadium to compete in the greatest classic in the country. The match, valid for the 11th round of the French Championship, will have live broadcast by ESPN on Star+ from 3:45 pm (from Brasília).

After suffering from embezzlement in the middle of the week by Champions League, Maurício Pochettino should have at least a trio of reinforcements to face the team of compatriot Jorge Sampaoli. And who pulls the list is Neymar.

Recovered from groin pain that took him out of the match against RB Leipzig, the Brazilian is released by the PSG medical department for the classic. Also returning to the group is Ángel Di María, who served suspension from European competition and was another embezzlement.

Back in the squad after being released to resolve private matters, Mauro Icardi will be linked again and will be another good offensive option for Maurício Pochettino against Olympique de Marseille.

But not only good news lives Paris Saint-Germain. According to the medical report that was released by the club this Saturday (23), Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos and Sergio Rico are the confirmed casualties for the derby of the round.



The Argentine midfielder is still recovering from an injury suffered in the right quadriceps and should be released only after the return of the next FIFA Date, in November. The Spanish defender is still on the final stretch of recovery with the medical department and is waiting to make his debut for the Parisian club.

The goalkeeper, third reserve at PSG, suffered a sprained left hand thumb during training and should be absent for a week in activities.

Marseille and PSG will enter the field with a record that has 96 games, with 42 victories for the Parisians, 33 of the Les Olympiens and still 21 draws.

In the last 10 matches, the Parque dos Príncipes team’s domination is total, with eight wins, one draw and a single defeat.