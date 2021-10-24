Neymar shocks everyone by saying that ex is his partner

Neymar surprised his followers by making a special statement on his social networks. On the Instagram profile, the player shared a photo with the mother of his son David, Carol Dantas, in honor of her birthday.

In the publication’s caption, the athlete shocked everyone by opening his heart and making a revelation about the digital influencer. “My companion, friend, gossip friend and SUPER MOTHER! Congratulations @candantas. You deserve all the happiness in the world, I love you“, shot.

In the comments, Carol, who is currently married to Vinicius Martinez, replied: “(Laughter) I LOVE YOU. Thanks for everything”. The blonde’s partner also left a message in the post. “(Laughter) We love you. Longing“, stated Martinez.

It’s worth remembering that recently Neymar had something to talk about with an attitude on his social networks. The PSG and Brazilian national team ace showed that he is not doing well with Globo and, especially, Galvão Bueno, after an audio leak in the match broadcast.

After supposedly calling the player “idiot” in a leaked audio, the presenter surrendered to the good performance of shirt 10 in the match against Uruguay. The famous, however, does not seem to have believed much in Galvão’s praise.

The athlete liked a post on Twitter in which a user claimed that the narrator was fake. In recent days, even the player’s sister took a stand on the case, needling Galvão on the leaked audio.

Rafaella Santos, sister of the famous, left a provocation in the air after Brazil’s 4-1 rout against Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

After celebrating her brother’s goal on social networks, the influencer said that the game had “microphone turned off”. She referred to the leaked audio controversy. On that occasion, the famous one even shot at Galvão Bueno on a social network. “Brother’s goal, check. UFC check too, because he was beaten a lot. The Uruguayans complained, but there was a goal, check”, she began yesterday.

“There was microphone off check too, but that’s ok”, added Rafaella Santos, in the sequence, without detailing the reason for the indirect.

Before that, she said: “Look, it’s a good thing I don’t play ball, otherwise I’d grab someone by the hair, I’d hit the floor until the end. He was going to take a red, yellow, green, blue card, whatever he had. I don’t have the patience that my brother has”.

“He has a Job’s patience, which I don’t. And a certain gentleman, whom I had already mentioned in my past stories, during the broadcast called my brother an idiot. Will it be him or you?”, shot.