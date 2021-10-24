Nine babies with record births are doing well and will soon be leaving the hospital

Nine babies – born to a couple during a world-record birth – are doing well and will soon be able to return home. The four boys and five girls were born by caesarean section in May, in Morocco. The mother, Halima Cissé, 25 years old, and the father Kader, 35, thought they would have “only” seven-fold (seven babies).

Cissé couldn’t believe it when she saw nine babies coming out of her, as she told the Daily Mail. “It felt like an endless stream of babies coming out of me,” he said.

The nuples, who were born weighing about a kilogram each, are cared for 24 hours a day by a team of four nurses, according to information from The Sun newspaper.

The couple, who already have a two-year-old daughter and live in a house with just three bedrooms, were transported from Mali, West Africa, to Morocco, where the facilities allowed for the safe delivery of the babies. Since then, the care has cost the Malian government the equivalent of around R$7 million. According to the mother, babies use about 100 diapers a day and more than six liters of milk.

“They are getting stronger every day and they may be allowed to leave medical care soon so we can take them home,” says father Kader, in an interview with The Sun.