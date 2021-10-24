No program for Sunday? Back from BH da Gente has free entertainment – General

(photo: Belo Horizonte City Hall/Disclosure)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte resumes tomorrow (24/10) the activities of the BH da Gente program, suspended since March last year due to the Coronavrus pandemic. However, with the advance of vaccination and the improvement in the transmission indicators of Covid-19 in the city, the Municipal Sports and Leisure Department (Smel) considered its return to be favorable. The BH da Gente program takes weekly – always on Sundays, from 9 am to 1 pm – recreational activities to four regions in BH: Savassi (Center-South), Avenida Silva Lobo (West), Avenida Guarapari (Pampulha) and Rua Ararib (Northwest) .

The program offers inflatable toys, trampoline, ball pool, tot, face painting, among others. Elberto Furtado, Smel’s secretary, points out that the group that attends the program has not yet been vaccinated, and that the use of a mask is mandatory. There will also be gel alcohol available in all program units and the staggered use of toys so as not to cause crowding.

The objective of BH da Gente is to promote the practice of physical, sporting and leisure activities in the open air. Thus, local public roads are closed to traffic to encourage the safe use of bicycles, rollerblades and other sports equipment. However, adults should be aware that the event is subject to the occurrence of rain.





Check out the locations of the BH da Gente program:



