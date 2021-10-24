No rain, government announces it will import additional energy from Argentina

Despite the improvement in the rainfall regime, the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) approved on an extraordinary basis the additional import of energy from Argentina. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday night and made public this Saturday by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. , said the organ.

According to a statement from the CMSE, although inflows have improved this month for the Southeast/Midwest and South subsystems with an increase in rainfall, the scenario of power generation by hydroelectric power plants – the country’s main source – is not comfortable.” The hydrological scenario remains critical, lacking the continuity of actions to ensure security of supply,” says the CMSE in a statement released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

During the meeting, it was also decided to increase the reimbursement of the Fuel Consumption Account due to the application of the Regulatory Loss Cut Factor to the Total Cost of Generation of Roraima Energia, after the interruption of supply from Venezuela. With the cancellation of the Venezuelan energy import contract, there was a large increase in the total cost of generation due to the increase in the production of energy using diesel oil.

Composition

The CMSE is responsible for monitoring the development of energy generation, transmission and distribution activities. It is composed of the MME, the National Electric Energy Agency), ONS (National Electric System Operator), ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), EPE (Energy Research Company) and CCEE (Commercialization Chamber of Electricity).





The committee informed that, in its legal competence, it will continue to monitor the conditions of supply and service to the country’s electric energy market, “adopting measures to guarantee the supply of electric energy”.