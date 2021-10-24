NOX hired Unimed Litoral because “it wants to work with the best”

NOX Gestão de Riscos, established in Itajaí, hired Unimed Litoral to provide health services to 82 employees.

NOX operates in a very specialized market niche, preventing damage, theft and theft of cargo and vehicles, with the objective of reducing insurance costs and increasing the competitiveness and profitability of companies that hire its services.

“We switched to Unimed Litoral because we want to work with the best”, summarized Angela Maria Machado, HR Manager at NOX.

“NOX Risk Management has values ​​similar to ours, such as commitment to customer satisfaction; excellence in services; safety and well-being of people; economic, social and environmental sustainability; and when we have clients with this profile, the relationship is enriching for everyone” evaluated the Commercial Manager of Unimed Litoral, Jhonatan Drozd.

Founded by physicians from the region 29 years ago, Unimed Litoral is the largest healthcare structure in the 13 cities around the mouth of the Itajaí-Açu River, offering families and companies plans suited to every need.

“We are acting ever stronger as partners of companies in the goal of improving workers’ health, reducing absences due to illness and, consequently, increasing productivity. All investment in our clients’ health plan is reverted to hospital and care resources in our region, fostering the local economy.” quoted the President of Unimed Litoral, Dr. Umberto D’Ávila.