Number of hospitalized by Covid-19 in SP drops to 3.5 thousand

With the fall, the state reaches the lowest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of April last year

The State of São Paulo registers this Saturday (23) 3.5 thousand hospitalized by Covid-19, a balance that was only lower before April 2, 2020, about 19 months ago. Today, there are 3,563 hospitalized patients, 1,641 in ICUs and 1,922 in clinical beds. The significant reduction in hospitalizations results from the success of the vaccination campaign.

The global number of hospitalized was almost nine times higher at the peak of the second wave, when it reached more than 31,000 patients hospitalized with the disease.

ICU bed occupancy rates are also among the lowest in the history of the pandemic, with 27.6% in the state and 36.2% in Greater São Paulo.

In the course of the pandemic, so far, there have been 4,398,737 cases, of which 4,221,968 have already been recovered, including 454,274 who were hospitalized and discharged. There were also 151,540 deaths.

