On the brink of death, Eudoro changes Dolores’ fate · TV News

Eudoro (José Dumont) will try to redeem himself from his mistakes and change the fate of his daughters in Nos Tempos do Imperador. On the verge of succumbing to tuberculosis, the colonel will surprise Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) with a request: that she make peace with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Back in Rio de Janeiro, Eudoro will appear with an insistent cough in the next chapters. He will live with Dolores and will try to hide the seriousness of his health, but she will be suspicious.

“That cough again, Painho! Every day it seems worse! I’m worried!”, Tonico’s wife (Alexandre Nero) will say. “It’s nothing, an old man’s thing”, the father will change his mind.

In the scene scheduled to air next Wednesday (27), Eudoro will demonstrate the pride he feels for his daughter. “But look, who would have thought… When he left the Recôncavo, he barely knew how to write your name”, he will comment, when he sees the girl studying the lessons taught by Nélio (João Pedro Zappa).

“I’m glad you can count on this young man. Now, for me to rest easy, there’s only one thing left: you’ll make peace with your sister,” the colonel added, much to his daughter’s surprise.

“Oxe! Until the other day, Painho used to say that Pilar was no longer his daughter”, Dolores will find strange. “I was wrong, Dolores. I was wrong with both of you. Pilar is your only sister, a support that you may need in a difficult time”, will reinforce Eudoro, in an attempt to change the destiny that he designed for the girl.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

