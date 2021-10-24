One-minute dismissal of Jean Mota irritates fans

Jean Mota ‘lasted less than the train at the station’ in the match between Santos and América-MG for the Campeonato Brasileiro. The midfielder came on for Camacho, who was injured. After a minute, he committed a penalty and was sent off. The bid was disastrous for Alvinegro, who saw the opponent open the scoring for a 2-0 victory in Vila Belmiro.

The move took place in the 46th minute, when forward Ademir put the ball in front and was pulled by the athlete. Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique did not hesitate to show Jean the red card.

The bid annoyed Santos fans on social media. It is noteworthy that Mota had the deal with Inter Miami made official yesterday (22). The Santos Management Committee accepted the proposal by the player, who has a contract with Peixe until June 2022 and will go to the United States in January.

The result was terrible for Santos, who could finish the 28th round in the relegation zone. The team has 29 points and may be overtaken by Bahia (28), Sport (27) and Grêmio (26) and face Chapecoense, Palmeiras and Atlético-GO, respectively.

It was bad!