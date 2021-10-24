Only the Central Bank left – Economy

When an irresponsible government raises spending without having the resources, it imposes on the central bank a hard choice. Or does it exercise its independence, raising the interest rate whatever is necessary to fulfill his mandate, or submits to the political objectives of the government, becoming a prisoner of the fiscal dominance.

Given recent events, this is exactly the situation in which the BC finds itself. Next Wednesday we will know what your decision was.

The Central Bank will exercise its independence, and the inflation will be controlled if, at the end of the meeting of the Cup announce that in 2021 we will have two more interest rate hikes significantly above the promised 100 points, followed by a new increase at the beginning of 2022, which raises the Selic to two digits, without this being the end of the cycle. But if it announces a more timid adjustment, it will throw its mandate to the ground, associating itself with the government’s populism.

Aiming at votes in the 2022 elections, and with the complacency of the Economy minister, the government has put the last nail in the spending ceiling coffin.

As a result, the real depreciated, reaching R$5.70/US$. Being commanded by the fiscal risk, in Brazil the behavior of the exchange rate diverges from that observed in other countries.

In a sample of 20 countries, it appears that their currencies depreciated only 5% compared to the first business day of 2020, while the Real accumulated in this period a depreciation above 40%.

A weaker exchange rate raises inflation, and the destruction of fiscal credibility further depresses it, accentuating the easing of expectations. For any independent central bank, the only option under these circumstances is to sharply raise the interest rate, which is the only instrument capable of keeping expectations anchored to the target.

In the current Brazilian situation, the return of inflation to the target can only occur through the aggregate demand channel, whose contraction will not only reduce growth, but the probability that it will lead to a recession.

If the Central Bank opts for the politically easier path, of a softer monetary restriction, it will allow the unanchoring of expectations and the growth of inflation, creating in the future much bigger problems about growth and jobs.

What remains, given the fiscal irresponsibility of the government and its support base in Congress, is the hope that the Central Bank will exercise its political independence, and fulfill its mandate.

FORMER PRESIDENT OF BC AND PARTNER OF AC PASTORE AND ASSOCIATE