Operation captures ‘Otoniel’, Colombia’s top drug lord – World

the government of Colombia announced this Saturday (23) the capture of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, the ‘Otoniel’, the country’s most wanted drug trafficker.

The United States offered a $5 million reward for the criminal.

“This is the hardest blow that has been dealt to drug trafficking in this century in our country (…) comparable only to the fall of Pablo Escobar“, celebrated the president, Iván Duque, in a message to the nation through social networks.

In all, about 500 men, supported by 22 helicopters, were mobilized in the municipality of Necoclí, in northwestern Colombia, to carry out the operation, in which one policeman died.

According to Duque, this was “the most important insertion into the jungle that has been seen in the country’s military history.”

Sought by the authorities, ‘Otoniel’ “didn’t have any houses, sleeping in rainy conditions without approaching homes,” explained police director General Jorge Vargas.

The fall of the leader of Colombia’s largest drug gang is the main success of the conservative president’s government in fighting organized crime in the country that exports the most cocaine in the world.

Images released by the government show the 50-year-old man with his hands cuffed and surrounded by military personnel. Otoniel, indicted by a US court in 2009, is ordered by the court in the Southern District of New York.

wave of violence

Dairo Antonio Úsuga leads a group of paramilitaries called the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), which is present in nearly 300 cities across the country, according to the independent think tank Indepaz.

The drug lord was captured in an area close to the Panamanian border and one of the main strongholds of the AGC, also known as the Gulf Clan.

The government appoints the group, which is financed mainly through drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion, as one of those responsible for the wave of violence that has devastated the country, the worst since the signing of a peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas, in 2016.

Colombia’s most wanted

Even in 2017, ‘Otoniel’ had announced the intention to reach an agreement to present himself to justice. However, the government responded with fierce persecution, dedicating at least 1,000 military personnel to hunt the drug dealer.

The organization was decimated in a series of attacks by authorities against the close circle of the drug lord, who is hiding in the jungle sleeping and ruling out the use of telephones, according to police.

‘Otoniel’ became the head of the Gulf Clan after the death of his brother Juan de Dios, alias ‘Giovanni’, in clashes with the police in 2012. He fought with the People’s Liberation Army, a Marxist guerrilla demobilized in 1991.

He returned to fighting with extreme right-wing paramilitary groups, which sowed terror in the 1990s with massacres and atrocities committed in their fight against far-left guerrillas.

Many of these self-defense groups demobilized in 2006 at the initiative of the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), but ‘Otoniel’ decided to remain illegal.

After half a century of fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains the world’s leading producer of cocaine and the United States the largest consumer of the drug.