“Otoniel”, Colombia’s most wanted drug dealer, is captured

Colombia’s most wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as “Otoniel”, head of the del Golfo clan, was captured this Saturday (23), as reported to CNN Colombian government sources and the National Police.

“This was the hardest blow that could be dealt to drug trafficking in this century in our country. This coup is comparable only to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s,” said Colombian President Iván Duque.

Clan del Golfo is a feared organization dedicated to the crimes of drug trafficking and extortion. The group was formerly known as Clan Úsuga. The organization has among its leaders ex-traffickers and ex-paramilitaries, born in 2006, after the end of the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC), an extreme right-wing paramilitary group.

“Assassin of police, soldiers, and social leaders. Also, underage recruiter. He is also known for this dementia that led him to recurrently abuse boys, girls and teenagers. Not only was he in the most sought after cartel for drug trafficking and recruitment, but also for the abuse of minors,” continued Duque.

Úsuga is also wanted by the US Drug Control Administration (DEA). The Americans were offering a $5 million reward for his capture (R$28.2 million at the current price).

Other members of the Gulf clan are accused of continuously operating criminal organizations, participating in international cocaine trafficking organizations, and using firearms in drug trafficking crimes.

