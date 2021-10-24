Pamella Holanda says she’s insecure after DJ Ivis leaves prison

Pamella Netherlands, ex-wife of DJ Ivis, went to social networks to vent about her ex-husband leaving prison after nearly four months. On the afternoon of Saturday, October 23, the influencer revealed that she is not feeling safe with the release of the musician, who was arrested after assaulting her at home, and said that despite not being happy with the situation, she needs to continue with your commitments.

“Thank you for all the messages of support, affection and especially concern for me and my daughter Mel. We are doing well as far as possible. But than in Justice, we trust in God. Who has sustained us, given us strength and enlightened us in every step we take. Me and Mel are one. Obviously I don’t feel safe or fully satisfied with the current facts, but I need to honor my professional commitments and continue with my personal obligations, taking all possible measures for safety, not only physical, but emotional”, she posted.

Pamella also said that she received sexist comments, almost all of them, including those made by women.

“To all the sexist attacks and comments, without empathy and without scruples that I received, in the minority, thank God, but almost all coming from women, I ask God that his mercy be showered on all of you. There is no structural machismo, ignorance or anything that justifies heartless people”, she added, who has protective measures against Ivis, who is prohibited from contacting his ex-wife and also her family members.

DJ IVIS LEAVES PRISON

This Friday, October 22, the Justice of Ceará granted DJ Ivis freedom after three months in prison for domestic aggression. The producer must be released at any time, according to journalist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles.

The singer and producer will be able to respond freely to the processes. He is being investigated for crimes of bodily harm, threat and injury in the context of domestic violence.

DJ Ivis was arrested on July 14th after videos of assaults against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, were posted by her on social media. At the time, the arrest took place in a luxury condominium in Aquiraz, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

In September, Pâmella gave an outburst about the progress of her request in court for a protective measure, outraged by the delay in the approval of the request, which was urgently requested.

“For anyone who is a layman, or always interprets in a biased way: My revolt is that even though my case had repercussions, having changed a law, having encouraged millions of women across the country, the judiciary is not moving!”, she said in the stories from Instagram.

“Minimum things are not deferred! And no, I’m not in need, thank God, because I work, but I’m disgusted with the slowness in my case of an urgent measure, with a deadline of 48 hours, which has not come off the paper for almost three months, a provisional measure which is not the final”.

“Imagine how many women have been in this situation for years? I can’t imagine the suffering! Justice must be carried out and not delayed! That’s why people are increasingly discredited”, concluded Pâmella Holanda, on the occasion.

XUXA PRONOUNCES

The Court of Ceará granted freedom, last Friday (22), to DJ Ivis after 4 months in prison for domestic aggression against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. At the time, videos of the attacks surfaced and left many people shocked.

Now, with the news of freedom, initially given in the column by Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, some famous people spoke about the situation and one of them was Xuxa Meneghel.

“Guys… how? That’s right? There are poor people who defy authorities and spend 2 years in prison”, she wrote, unconvinced.

The humorist Maurício Meirelles even joked: “For 3 weeks apart, I entered the Farm”.

