Pará: 7,000 will receive restitution; see if you got it right! | News Pará | Online Diary

Since the morning of last Friday (22), the residual lot of IRPF refund for the month of October 2021 will be available for consultation. This lot also includes residual refunds from previous years. Bank credit for 292,752 taxpayers across the country will be carried out on October 29, in the total amount of R$448,523,681.10.

Of this total, BRL 69,234,573.08 refers to the amount of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 4,593 taxpayers being elderly over 80 years old, 40,459 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 3,862 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 14,520 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

229,318 non-priority taxpayers were also contemplated who submitted their declaration by 10/14/2021. In the state of Pará, the total amount of R$ 11,463,686.95 will be distributed among 7,022 taxpayers. In the 2nd Tax Region, comprising the states of AC, AM, AP, PA, RO and RR, 13,996 taxpayers will be entitled to credits in the total amount of R$21,917,115.20.

Taxpayers served by the Federal Revenue Office in Belém and jurisdictional units total 3,869 taxpayers who will be entitled to R$7,420,717.01. While in Marabá, it will be BRL 2,951,214.23 for 2,202 taxpayers and in Santarém it will be BRL 1,091,755.71 for 951 taxpayers.

The refund payment is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration. If, for some reason, the credit is not performed (for example, the account entered was deactivated), the amounts will be available for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil.