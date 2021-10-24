Parents and students of Pedro II protest for the return to classroom classes at the Center of Rio

RIO – About 100 people, including students and parents from various units of Colégio Pedro II, held a protest this Saturday morning in front of the school’s unit, in downtown Rio. , which is only scheduled for 2022. Meanwhile, with the reduction in the cases of Covid-19, Rio’s municipal and state education systems have already resumed activities.

In all, 13,000 students distributed in 472 classes at the federal college — which has 14 units — have not attended classes since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. Per day, Pedro II only offers 40 minutes of live classes over the internet. The reso of content is composed of recordings and documents.

Among those who participated in the protest was administrative agent Gislaine Tavares. She is the mother of Pedro, 18, a third-year high school student at the Cemntro unit. She says that since January, the family has paid a preparatory course for the son to take the National High School Exam (Enem) this year, scheduled for November 21st and 28th:

– It was the way we found for him to participate in Enem with chances of getting a better grade. Most of the material that Pedro II has offered is material that is available on the website, without the guidance of a teacher. Requires the student to be self-taught. If this is bad enough for older students, what about younger children who may have more difficulty understanding the subjects,” said Gislaine.

Student in the 3rd year of high school at the Humaitá unit, João Lucas Alves dos Santos, aged 18, also accompanied the protest. He complains about the lack of in-person classes, which he considers hinders his preparation for Enem. In addition to following the virtual classes, the student has reinforced their preparation by participating in an online community pre-university course:

— This situation is revolting and disappointing. I always studied in public schools. When I joined Pedro II, where the quality of teaching was better, I had difficulties with some subjects. I had to make an effort to keep up. When it went online, it only got in the way — told João