Part of film team with Alec Baldwin resigned hours before cinematographer’s death | National Newspaper

Preliminary investigations indicate flaws in the security protocol on the film set where American actor Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Part of the technical team had resigned hours before the accident.

The ranch where the film was being shot is 80 kilometers from where the members of the technical team were staying. According to the American press, they had been complaining about the weariness of traveling this distance on a daily basis, payment delays and long working hours.

Alec Baldwin kills director of photography by accident with gun used in filming

A part of the team resigned hours before the accident in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed by a shot fired by actor Alec Baldwin, on the recording set, on Thursday (21).

The Los Angeles Times had access to messages that would have been sent by a camera operator to the production manager warning of accidental shootings that had already taken place. In a statement, the film’s producer said the safety of the cast and crew is the company’s priority.

The court granted a search warrant on the film set. Investigators want to collect videos, photos, clothing, weapons and other evidence that can help to understand what happened.

The police are also listening to witnesses and already know that there were three separate weapons. The assistant director chose one and handed it to actor Alec Baldwin. It was during the rehearsal of a scene. Following protocol, the assistant director immediately said that she had no ammunition. Baldwin unholstered the gun once, no problem. But the second time the shot was fired.

The same bullet would have hit first director of photography Halyna Hutchins in the chest and then director Joel Souza in the shoulder. He was injured but was discharged the same day.

An audio recording of the moment script supervisor Naomi Mitchell calls 911. She says two people were accidentally shot.

Very nervous, Naomi said that the assistant director had to have the weapons checked and that he was in charge of doing that.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, issued a statement. He says he is devastated by the loss of his friend and colleague Halyna. That she was kind, vibrant, talented and always encouraged him to improve. Joel Souza stated that “the testimony indicates that Assistant Director Dave Halls did not know the gun had live ammunition and said it was out of bullets.”