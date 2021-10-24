Patagonian fossils show that Jurassic dinosaurs had a herd mentality

Fossils found in the Patagonia region of southern Argentina are offering experts the earliest known evidence that some dinosaurs had a complex and well-organized herd structure, with adults caring for the young and sharing a communal nesting site.

The research, published in the magazine Scientific Reports, explains that the fossils include more than 100 dinosaur eggs and the bones of about 80 juveniles and adults of a Jurassic period herbivorous species called Mussaurus patagonicus, including 20 complete skeletons.

Scientists said on Thursday (21) that the animals experienced a mass death event, likely caused by a drought, and their bodies were later buried in wind-blown dust.

“It’s a very dramatic scene from 193 million years ago, frozen in time,” said paleontologist Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum in Trelew, Argentina, who led the research.

The dinosaurs were about 20 feet tall and weighing about 1.5 tons, they had a long neck and tail, with a small head. As adults they were biped, but newborns were quadrupeds.

Mussaurus lived in the early Jurassic, the second of three periods comprising the dinosaur era. It was a relatively large animal for its time, much larger than contemporary carnivorous dinosaurs. Dinosaurs became true giants later in the Jurassic.

“The site is unique,” ​​added Pol. “It preserves a nesting site for dinosaurs, including tiny, delicate dinosaur skeletons as well as eggs with embryos inside. The specimens we found showed that herd behavior was present in long-necked dinosaurs from the beginning of their history. These were social animals, and we think this may be an important factor in explaining their success.”

Animals were grouped by age at the time of their death, with young and eggs in one area, while juvenile skeletons were grouped nearby. Eggs were layered inside trenches. Adults were found alone or in pairs.

This phenomenon, called “age segregation,” signals a complex social structure, the researchers said, including information that adults forage for food and care for young people. Researchers suspect that members of the herd have returned to the same location over successive seasons to form breeding colonies.

“Young people stayed with adults at least until they reached adulthood. It may be that they stayed in the same herd after reaching adulthood, but we have no information to support this hypothesis,” explained Vincent Fernandez, paleontologist and co-author of the study at the Natural History Museum in London.

Herd behavior can also protect young and vulnerable individuals from attack by predators. “It is a strategy for the survival of a species,” added Fernandez.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach