Paulo Guedes becomes scapegoat for government problems in the economy – 10/22/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes became the government’s scapegoat. His colleagues in the federal administration said on Friday (22) that the reason the dollar exploded and the stock market plummeted were not the measures announced by Jair Bolsonaro — but the alleged difficulty of the briefcase commander in communicating with financial agents.

In this analysis, the market would have reacted more to past uncertainties due to contradictory messages from Guedes than to actions by the president.

The mixed signals from the economic team, with the minister supposedly supporting the R$400 Brazilian Aid and the bursting of the ceiling, while part of his team resigns, is what would be pushing the devaluation of the real.