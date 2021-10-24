Paulo Guedes becomes scapegoat for government problems in the economy – 10/22/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes became the government’s scapegoat. His colleagues in the federal administration said on Friday (22) that the reason the dollar exploded and the stock market plummeted were not the measures announced by Jair Bolsonaro — but the alleged difficulty of the briefcase commander in communicating with financial agents.
CROOKED LINES
In this analysis, the market would have reacted more to past uncertainties due to contradictory messages from Guedes than to actions by the president.
LINES 2
The mixed signals from the economic team, with the minister supposedly supporting the R$400 Brazilian Aid and the bursting of the ceiling, while part of his team resigns, is what would be pushing the devaluation of the real.
The actress Marisa Orth performed on Thursday (21) the premiere of the monologue “Bárbara”, at the Faap theater, in São Paulo. The play is based on the book “A Saideira”, by journalist Barbara Gancia, who attended the event. Actors Mônica Martelli and João Signorelli were also there.
with MOSQUE LEG, VICTORIA AZEVEDO, BIANKA VIEIRA and MANOELLA SMITH
