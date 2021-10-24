Paysandu fans invade the lawn in a game against Ituano; see videos

During the match between Paysandu and Ituano, this Saturday (23), valid for the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, several fans invaded the Curuzu stadium lawn. Game needed to be stopped. See videos:

Paysandu’s fans invaded Curuzu’s lawn. Paysandu and Ituano players rushed to the locker room.

Game paralyzed. pic.twitter.com/T1iwlCSTlk — Ituano Futebol Clube (@ituanooficial) October 23, 2021

Paysandu fans invaded the pitch after Ituano’s third goal Paysandu 0-3 Ituano#seriec #seriecnodazn #PSCxITU pic.twitter.com/C7BiLppeqJ — Podcast Calls the VAR (@Podchamaovar) October 23, 2021

Paysandu fans invade the field during the game at Curuzu pic.twitter.com/3XPYmaj0hB — Portal Roma News (@RomaNewsOficial) October 23, 2021

The case happened at the beginning of the second half, after the São Paulo club scored 3-0. Players from both teams had to flee to the locker rooms. Security and police had to act quickly to get the vandals back to the stands.

The competition is in the fourth round of six of the second phase. Ituano, at this moment, leads Group A with nine points, while Paysandu is the lantern with two.

