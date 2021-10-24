Pelé turns 81, gets berets as a gift and dreams of the World Cup in Qatar – 10/23/2021 – Sports

Pelé is going to receive berets for his birthday. He likes to use them on trips to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he undergoes chemotherapy. This Saturday (23), the King of Football reaches 81 years.

He ordered from friends because he has few in his stock. He often loses them, forgets them anywhere or fans steal them to have a souvenir of the ex-player.

This is one of Pelé’s concerns, but not the main one. The three-time world champion with the national team has been asking if he will be able to go to the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022, according to friends told the sheet. This week, he received another invitation to go to the World Cup headquarters. This time, to participate in the opening of a stadium.

Pelé was discharged last September 30, after spending a month in the hospital in São Paulo. He underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon, identified in routine examinations. During this period, he entered and left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) twice.

The concern is keeping a promise you made to yourself. Go to Qatar in what would be his last World Cup in loco.

“At the next Worlds I want to go and watch, God willing. I’ll hang up my boot so I can stay at home and enjoy the family. My kids are all adults. I even joked with Tite: ‘if you continue coaching the national team, the next Cup will be the last one I play. After that, he won’t call me again'”, he said in an interview with sheet in December 2018.

Since then, he has already received invitations from FIFA, the World Cup organization and different companies to travel to Qatar. The World Cup played in Russia three years ago was the first in which he has not been present as a player, commentator or poster boy since his first time at the tournament, in 1958.

Tumor recovery is one more health problem (the most serious) that worries you on a long plane trip.

Pelé still suffers from sequelae from three surgeries performed in recent years. One for placement of prosthesis in the hip and two others to correct it. He also feels pain in his knee, problems that make it difficult for him to move around.

Despite the mood swings and his almost constant unwillingness to undergo physical therapy, he has also gone through the sessions on days when he has chemotherapy. Santos has already made its entire medical department available, even with visits to its apartment, in the Avenida Paulista region, in the central area of ​​São Paulo. Pele refused.

For doctors, the chances of it getting rid of cancer are good, as it was discovered early.

Vaccinated against Covid, Pelé has also been feeling sick from the treatment against the tumor. The few visits he receives are at a distance to avoid closer contact. When you turn 81, the routine will not change. One of the arguments for him to apply also to physiotherapy is the possibility of going to Qatar.

The former player says he doesn’t mind being seen in a wheelchair as happened in Moscow, during the draw of the groups for the Cup in Russia, in December 2017. But his concern with appearance is legendary among his former teammates in Santos and the Brazilian team.

Even at the hospital, as soon as his health improved, one of his first requests was to dye his hair, which was already gray.

One of Coutinho’s reasons for irritation (1943-2019), his most famous partner in the attack, was when Pelé looked at the gray heads of his former teammates and said he didn’t need to dye his hair.

“Only he doesn’t get old? Pelé must have a paint factory at home,” he said.

Also for this, the berets that you will receive as a present on your 81st birthday will help.