Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is 90.7% effective in children – 10/23/2021 – Balance and Health

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in children between 5 and 11 years old, says the company in a document published this Friday (22).

The new information was posted on the website of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened a meeting of an advisory panel of independent experts on Tuesday to decide whether to authorize the vaccine in this age group.

The analysis was based on around 2,250 participants with data accumulated through October 8th. The majority of positive cases occurred when the delta variant of the coronavirus was dominant in the United States and worldwide.

“The efficacy of the laboratory-confirmed vaccine against symptomatic Covid-19 at least seven days after the second dose in evaluable participants with no evidence of prior Sars-CoV-2 infection was 90.7%,” the document states.

There were no cases of severe Covid or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious post-viral condition. In August, the US reached the highest rates of child admissions for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.​

Also, according to the company, there were no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the heart or around the heart), but there are not enough volunteers in the study to detect very rare side effects. Adolescent boys are believed to be a higher risk group.

It is the first time that Pfizer has published an estimate of the effectiveness of its Covid vaccine in young children. His previous report only indicated that the vaccine produced a solid immune response.

The vaccine was tested at a dose of 10 micrograms, while the older groups received 30 micrograms.

The government of President Joe Biden has said it is ready to launch a vaccination campaign for the country’s 28 million children ages 5-11 as soon as the vaccine is authorized by scientific agencies.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health’s plan is to immunize children in 2022, but this depends on authorization from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

In August, the agency rejected the Butantan Institute’s request for the use of Coronavac in children aged 3 to 17, alleging that it lacks information and documentation proving the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

The use of Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized in adolescents –with and without comorbidities– over 12 years of age.

Chile already immunizes the public from 6 to 12 years old with Coronavac since the beginning of September. Argentina is also vaccinating children aged 3 to 11 with Sinopharm’s Chinese immunizer, which has been approved in the country for this age group since October 1st.