Pfizer’s Vaccine in Children Ages 5-11 Meets Criteria, Says FDA

The United States Health Authority (FDA, the acronym in English) said that the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Pfizer and BioNTech met the agency’s criteria for immune responses in a study in children ages 5 to 11 years.

In a report released on Friday (22), the agency signaled the risk of heart disease, including vaccine-associated myocarditis, but said the overall benefits in preventing Covid-19 disease and hospitalizations outweighed the risk of heart disease.

The FDA’s assessment may support the agency’s authorization of the vaccine in children in the next few days or weeks, but the risk of myocarditis will likely be a topic of debate among the agency’s advisers.

The FDA confirmed data the companies had released earlier in the day, showing the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in a study of children ages 5 to 11, information health officials are likely to consider. before authorizing use.

The vaccine was considered safe and tolerable, the companies said in a document sent to the FDA. In early October, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the agency to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The documents were published ahead of a meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, of the Expert Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biologicals to advise the FDA. The committee will meet to review evidence of the safety and efficacy of the immunization in children and vote to recommend whether the FDA should authorize its use. If the vote is favorable, FDA authorization can be made in a few days.

