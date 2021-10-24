Pfizer’s Vaccine in Children Ages 5-11 Meets Criteria, Says FDA

The US health authority (FDA) said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech met the agency’s criteria for immune responses in a study in children ages 5 to 11 years.

In a report released on Friday (22), the agency signaled the risk of heart disease, including vaccine-associated myocarditis, but said the overall benefits in preventing Covid-19 and hospitalizations would outweigh the risk of heart disease.

The FDA’s assessment may support the agency’s authorization of the vaccine in children in the next few days or weeks, but the risk of myocarditis will likely be a topic of debate among the agency’s advisers.

The FDA confirmed data the companies had released earlier in the day, showing the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in a study of children ages 5 to 11, information that health officials likely will consider before authorizing use.

The vaccine was considered safe and tolerable, the companies said in a document sent to the FDA. In early October, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the agency to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The documents were published ahead of a meeting, scheduled for Tuesday (26), of the Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biological Products, composed of experts, to advise the FDA.

The committee will meet to review evidence of the safety and efficacy of the immunization in children and vote to recommend whether the FDA should authorize its use. If the vote is favorable, FDA authorization can be made in a few days.