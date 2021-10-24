PGL Major Stockholm: 10 players to keep an eye on | cs:go

The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will start on the 26th of October. In total, there will be 24 teams that will fight for the title. In addition to the 21 Brazilian representatives, a competition record, other players who were former Major champions qualified, and the title holders will also defend the throne. With that, the ge put together a list of 10 players to keep an eye on the competition, among them are Gabriel “ Fallen “, Nicolai “device”, Oleksandr “ simple “, Peter “dupreeh” and more.

1 of 11 Players to Keep an Eye on the Major — Photo: ge Players to keep an eye on the Major — Photo: ge

2 of 11 FalleN was announced by Liquid earlier in the season — Photo: Reproduction FalleN was announced by Liquid earlier in the season — Photo: Reproduction

MLG Major Championship Champion: Columbus 2016 with Luminosity and ESL One: Cologne 2016 with SK Gaming, FalleN is in search of his third title. The captain, who will play his first Major with a foreign team, managed to help Liquid qualify with Legends status — in this case, the team will play from the Major’s second stage onwards. With the cavalry, the AWPer conquered the cs_summit 8 over the FURIA.

3 of 11 device, from Astralis, in the group stage of IEM Beijing — Photo: Stephanie Lieske/ESL device from Astralis at the IEM Beijing group stage — Photo: Stephanie Lieske/ESL

Four-time Major Champion, the Dane left Astralis for Ninjas in Pyjamas in April of that year. A cornerstone of the Astralis dynasty, device is one of the leaders of the young NIP team. Despite having suffered changes in the squad after the arrival of AWPer, the ninjas conquered the IEM Fall Europe 2021. The Dane had a perfect championship, with negative KD in just one game, against Fiend, and exhibiting a rating of 2.07.

4 of 11 s1mple in Starseries Season 7 Match — Photo: StarLadder s1mple in Starseries Season 7 Match — Photo: StarLadder

Champion of ESL Pro League S14, Intel Grand Slam Season 3, IEM Cologne 20121 and runner-up of FACEIT Major: London 2018 with Natus Vincere – and also ESL One: Cologne 2016 with Liquid – s1mple is in one of the best years of your career. The player has secured three consecutive MVPs (Most Valuable Player) and is one of the pillars of the team. Considered the best player in the world in 2018 by HLTV, the Ukrainian is favorite to take the Major from Stockholm with NAVI, in what would be an unprecedented title for him — and one of the few that is still missing on his resume.

5 of 11 Peter “dupreeh”, Astralis player — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Peter “dupreeh”, Astralis player — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

A member of the Astralis Dynasty quintet, Peter “dupreeh” is one of the most consistent players on the competitive scene. The Dane, who was among the top 10 HTLV players in 2020, 2018 and 2017, is an athlete the team can count on to make a difference. Despite the timing of the Astralis cast recast, dupreeh has a 1.06 rating, a DPR of 0.65, an impact of 1.06, ADR of 72.8 and KAST of 69.8% in the year 2021.

6 of 11 TACO, GODSENT player, at bootcamp in Mexico — Photo: Publicity/GODSENT TACO, GODSENT player, in bootcamp in Mexico — Photo: Publicity/GODSENT

GODSENT player and captain, Epitacio “TACO” will participate in his 9th Major. MLG Major Championship Champion: Columbus 2016 with Luminosity and ESL One: Cologne 2016 with SK Gaming, TACO made a comeback after MIBR’s departure. With a young team and players who have never participated in a Major, with the exception of João “felps”, the Brazilian managed to coordinate the team and ensured the classification for the Major in IEM Fall: South America, taking fifth place in the competition.

7 of 11 ZywOo is Vitality’s big name — Photo: Press Release/HLTV ZywOo is the great name of Vitality — Photo: Publicity/HLTV

A prodigy of the French CS:GO scene, Mathieu “ZywOo” was twice the best player in the world in 2019 and 2020 by HLTV. With a rating of 1.28, impact of 1.34, DPR of 0.60, ADR of 83.7 and a KAST of 75.3% in 2021, the player is a great rival to simple, both AWPers. The matches between NAVI and Vitality are the most anticipated by fans to compare players’ performance. The Frenchman, who has already won 11 MVP (Most Valuable Player) medals in his short CS:GO career, will dispute his third Major.

8 of 11 FaZe’s NiKo during IEM Katowice — Photo: Bart Oerbekke/ESL NiKo, from FaZe, during IEM Katowice — Photo: Bart Oerbekke/ESL

ELEAGUE Major runner-up: Boston 2018 with the Faze Clan, Nikola “NiKo” had a successful stint in the organization. After making an unprecedented duo with Marcelo “coldzera”, the athlete said goodbye to the team and went to G2 Esports to play with his cousin, Nemanja “huNter-“. With problems in the rotation of players, the team reinstated French Audric “JaCkz”, who was on the bench. With the current team, NiKo was runner-up at the IEM Cologne 2021, in which the team lost 3-0 to NAVI of s1mple. Despite the team’s sway, NiKo is a mainstay of the G2 cast.

9 of 11 Broky joined FaZe last year — Photo: Disclosure/ESL Broky joined FaZe last year — Photo: Disclosure/ESL

20-year-old AWPer, the Latvian arrived at Faze Clan in late September 2019. From the beginning, Helvijs “broky” showed evolution and became a key part of the team after NiKo’s departure. Champion of BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen 2019 and IEM New York 2019 Europe, this will be broky’s first appearance in a Major. In 2021, the player had 1.10 rating, 0.62 DPR, 1.02 impact, 73.7 ADR and 71.3% KAST. Individually, broky won 25 clutches out of 42 played.

10 of 11 Lucaozy performing for DETONA in CLUTCH’s second season — Photo: Saymon Sampaio/BBL Lucaozy performing for DETONA in CLUTCH’s second season — Photo: Saymon Sampaio/BBL

At Sharks since November 2020, Lucas “Lucaozy” was one of the key players in the team to secure the spot for Major of Stockholm. With passages at DETONA, Team Reapers and Snap Gaming, the 19-year-old athlete will participate in his first Major. The Brazilian lives a great moment: in 2021, he has a rating of 1.15, impact of 1.21, DPR of 0.67, ADR of 80.4, KPR of 0.74 and a KAST of 71.9%.

11 of 11 SH1RO, by Gambit, at DreamHack Open Sevilla in 2019 — Photo: João Ferreira/DreamHack SH1RO, by Gambit, at DreamHack Open Sevilla in 2019 — Photo: João Ferreira/DreamHack