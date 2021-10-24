Pharmaceutical Pfizer defends efficacy of childhood vaccine: in Brazil, there are more challenges | Brazil



The American drugmaker Pfizer said yesterday that its vaccine against covid-19 is 90.7% effective in children between 5 and 11 years – Press Release / Data Ruvic

Published 10/23/2021 19:32

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer said yesterday that its vaccine against covid-19 is 90.7% effective in children between 5 and 11 years old, which leaves room for application in this public in the US. Currently, the brand’s immunizing agent is the only one approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in Brazil. Specialists interviewed by Estadão point out that, if the application among children is approved by the FDA, the regulatory agency of the United States, the chances are good that Anvisa will follow a similar path in Brazil.

A group of outside FDA advisers is scheduled to meet next Tuesday and vote on whether or not the agency should authorize the use of the immunizer in children ages 5-11. The publication of the result and the review of the evidence submitted by Pfizer is scheduled for the following Friday. According to the documents delivered by the pharmacist, the adverse events recorded in children did not suggest any concern about the safety of the immunizing agent in this group. Before, the company had already stated that the safety profile of children is comparable to that of young people between 16 and 25 years old.

In Brazil

Even with the future endorsement, the country will need to face some challenges for this public to be included in the National Immunization Program (PNI), something they foresee only for next year. José Cássio de Moraes, PhD in Public Health and professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo (FCMSCSP), explains that Anvisa usually takes FDA decisions into account. However, it is still necessary for Pfizer to make the formal request and deliver the documents to the Brazilian agency so that the vaccine package insert can be changed.

“We already knew about this study [EM CRIANÇAS]and the perspective we had is that it would really work, because this public responds better to vaccines than the older population,” he points out. , adds Denise Garrett, vice president of Instituto Sabin de Vacina, who observes that the criteria of the US agency are as strict as those of the Brazilian.

Both also agree that vaccination against covid in children is essential, especially to reduce the transmission rates of the virus in the country. Although mortality in this group is lower compared to adults and the elderly, Brazil is the world runner-up in infant deaths due to coronavirus, second only to Peru. “Although the percentage of deaths between 5 and 11 years old is small, with the general total of deaths reaching more than 600 thousand in Brazil, this can already mean something considerable. It is a smaller risk, but it exists”, observes Cássio.

Denise also points out that new variants, such as Delta, play a key role in infecting this group, as they adapt to find the people most “vulnerable” to the virus. “Although the disease does not manifest itself as severely in children, we have two factors: they also play a very important role in the transmission chain; and even if they do better with the infection, an infant death is very serious” , explains. “When the denominator is a child, the picture changes.”

Logistics

As Pfizer is, for the time being, the only immunizing agent approved in Brazil for the age group from 12 to 17 years old, the inclusion of a new public that exclusively receives this vaccine could further complicate the PNI for the coronavirus. Cássio defends that priorities be defined in the distribution of the vaccine: first, reduce the interval between booster doses, from six to four months, and finish applying them to the most vulnerable publics, such as the elderly and the immunosuppressed; then, attend to people who took the first dose of Pfizer, so that they complete the vaccination schedule; then, teenagers from 12 to 17 years old; and finally the children.

Another point to be considered is that the dose used in children is equivalent to one third of the dose in adults. In the US, the company has already studied developing a new bottle, with a different color and cap, to avoid waste and ensure that the application is in accordance with what is necessary for children. “Maybe the Brazilian government needs a new negotiation or even adopt a dilution.” The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.