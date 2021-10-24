Pia evaluates defeat in a friendly: “With two practices, it was difficult to build a team” – 10/23/2021

The coach of the Brazilian team, Pia Sundhage, gave a press conference after losing 3-1 in a friendly against Australia, in Sydney, this Saturday (23), in a preparatory game. Despite the defeat, the coach considered the game an important moment, and says that there will be changes in the style of the Brazilian match for the next confrontation, also with Australia, next Tuesday (26).

“I think attack and defense were very good in the first half. I’m happy because they’re all healthy, and scoring a goal was important. We made a lot of changes due to the long journey, and I know it was difficult. exciting game with which we have a lot to learn,” he said.

Regarding the defensive system, in the first half, composed of Bruninha, Tamires, Antônia and Érika, Pia was asked about the game perspective in relation to the sector — and if there is a solution for the squad not to depend only on Érika, who left for Tainara’s entry in the second half.

“We switched defensive players because of the long journey and jet lag, so I’m glad they’re healthy after 90 minutes. We made it difficult for them. We had some good examples and good responses. Antonia, for example, had one very good game, the first half with Erika and the second with Tainara. That kind of response is interesting, as well as Bruninha had some interesting situations too. Every minute of international games —especially with Australia, which is the fourth team of the world—, it’s a great experience. I want to emphasize that it’s not just about the four defenders defending, it’s about who’s playing in front of them too. (?.) There’s room for improvement, but we also had a great experience in this game.” completed.

Physical imposition was also the subject of the press conference. “It’s not just about how far you run or how fast you are, because if you look at the physical part, I think Ludmila and Giovanna are pretty good physically when it comes to running from A to B. Sometimes they ran into difficulties against Australia defenders. Australia has a good defense, and we had to deal with that to make sure we got out of the pressure. It’s also about positioning when we defend — it’s not just about the physical part , although it plays a role in defense. And I want to bring that up again, if we hadn’t made such a long trip Erika would have played the 90 minutes, but we really want to make sure she’s healthy.” said Pia.

Other points from the coach’s press conference.

Evolution of women’s football in Brazil

“It’s a little different from the Olympics, we have some new players coming up and I have to give them time — in the first game it’s normal for them to get a little nervous. They’re not connected with the players, but I believe in the new players I believe on younger players and I just give it time. At the same time, I give it experience, so these two games here I think are good for us over the long term. And there’s a little bit of balance. You want the offense to be creative, you want they advance. At the same time, you don’t want them to lose possession, so a little balance must advance or you change the point of attack and start again.”

what was missing to win

“I think it’s a little bit more about defense and again this was a new team. We only had two practices so it was a little difficult to build a team. higher up. When we have chances to play faster and slow down, everyone needs to be on the same page. But I believe there are some very good players on the field and sometimes they make mistakes, young players make mistakes. But they’re also so smart, bringing that balance. In the future, they’ll have a good idea of ​​how to succeed together on the same page.”