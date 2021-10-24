Pilar and Dolores bury their father with a secret from the past · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be hit hard in the next installments of In Times of the Emperor. The sisters will lose their father to tuberculosis and will have to bury him along with a secret from the past. Eudoro (José Dumont), on his deathbed, will try to reveal to his daughters the whole truth about their mother, but he will succumb and leave a mystery in the air in the soap opera at six on Globo.

The colonel’s next appearances in the plot at the time will be in search of redemption. With an insistent cough that will lead to his death, Eudoro will do what he can to fix the mistakes he made along the way. First, he will ask Pilar’s forgiveness. Then he’ll beg Dolores to make peace with her sister.

José Dumont’s character will be sick in a bakery and will be rushed to the hospital. The daughter herself will be responsible for her care. “I’ll take care of you, okay? We’re here by your side,” Pilar will say. “You’re a doctor, you know that… I’m at the end”, Eudoro will add.

With Pilar and Dolores together at his bedside, the colonel will use his last breaths to reveal the secret of the past. “I can’t go without asking the two of you for forgiveness!” “I love you, my father. You are forgiven,” the doctor will say. “You didn’t mean it. I’ve forgiven you!”, Dolores will agree.

“Your mother… I was so wrong with her! If I could go back. Listen, she…”, amended Eudoro. In the classic serial scene, the protagonist’s father will die before completing the sentence and will be buried along with the mystery surrounding the daughters’ past.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

